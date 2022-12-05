Cal Football: Justin Wilcox’s Post-Thanksgiving Menu Heavy With Recruiting

Recruiting is a 24/7 job right now for Cal Coach Justin Wilcox.

It starts at home, “recruiting” his own top players, making sure none of them are inclined to enter the heavy traffic of the transfer portal.

The Bears, who finished a third straight losing season with a 4-8 record, cannot afford to lose the likes of running back Jaydn Ott, Jeremiah Hawkins or J. Michael Sturdivant.

Next he will address those players who were Seniors this season but can opt to stay one more year, courtesy of the Covid exemption given to all Athletes who participated during the 2020-21 academic year. In Cal’s case, that includes quarterback Jack Plummer and linebacker Jackson Sirmon, among many others.

