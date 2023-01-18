Cal Football: ILB Ryan Puskas Joins the Parade Into the Transfer Portal

Inside linebacker Ryan Puskas, who saw action in seven Cal football games last season, announced via social media that he has entered the transfer portal and will complete his college career at a new school.

A redshirt junior from Peoria, Ariz., Puskas played in 16 career games, totaling 15 tackles and one sack.

Ryan Puskas tweet

Ryan Puskas

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button