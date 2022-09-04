Cal Football Game Summary: Bears Defeat UC Davis in Opener

Cal overcame a horrible start in which it had minus-15 yards after its first two possessions to beat UC Davis 34-13 in the Bears’ season opener Saturday afternoon in Berkeley.

The star of the game was freshman running back Jaydn Ott, who was not a starter but ended up with 104 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in his college debut.

Jack Plummer started the game 0-for-3 with an interception but finished 23-for-35 for 268 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and a 152.6 passer rating in his first game as Cal’s quarterback.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button