Cal Football: Bears Find a QB – Sam Jackson V Was a Third-Stringer at TCU in 2022

Sam Jackson V, who was a third-stringer behind Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan while playing for former Cal Coach Sonny Dykes at TCU, has transferred to Berkeley.

He will have to earn the starting spot, but Jackson presumably is the dual-threat quarterback new Offensive Coordinator Jake Spavital wanted.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder from Naperville, Illinois, played sparingly as a redshirt freshman this season for the Horned Frogs, who reached the College Football Playoff national championship game before being steamrolled 65-7 by Georgia on Monday night.

