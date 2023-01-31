Cal Football: Bears Announce Spring Practice Schedule

Cal will begin its spring football workouts on Saturday, March 11 and hold the last of 15 practices on April 15 with its annual Cal Football Spring Showcase scrimmage.

There is no announcement yet of specific practice days or times, but all sessions will be open to the public, free of charge.

Those details, along with information on the Bears’ Pro Day event will be announced at a later date.

Cal is expected to hold two weeks of workouts then take a week off before completing its schedule with two more weeks of practice.

This promises to be an eventful spring with personnel changes throughout the lineup, including at quarterback, where TCU transfer Sam Jackson V is the frontrunner to earn the starting assignment. The Bears also made some coaching staff changes, starting with the arrival of Jake Spavital as new offensive coordinator.

The Bears finished a disappointing 4-8 last season, including 2-7 in Pac-12 Conference play.

Cal opens its 2023 season on Sept. 2 at North Texas to complete their home-and-home arrangement with the Mean Green of Conference USA. North Texas was 7-7 last season after losing 35-32 to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.

The Bears and UNT met in 2019 at Berkeley, with Cal winning 23-17.

Cal opens its 2023 home schedule on Sept. 9 with its first-ever Matchup vs. Auburn of the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers were 5-7 last fall, just 2-6 in the SEC including a five-game losing streak at mid-season.

The return game will be Sept. 7, 2024 at Auburn.

The teams were originally scheduled to play in 2020 and ’21, but the series was delayed by three years.

Cal closes its non-conference slate at home against Idaho, an FCS opponent, on Sept. 16. The Vandals were 7-5 this fall and finished third in the Big Sky Conference at 6-2. They have played a pair of Pac-12 opponents the past two seasons, losing 24-17 at Washington State in 2022 after losing 42-0 at Oregon State the year before.

The Pac-12 schedule kicks off on Sept. 23 when the Bears at Washington.

2023 CAL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date – Opponent

Sept. 2 – at North Texas

Scroll to Continue

Sept. 9 – Auburn

Sept. 16 – Idaho

Sept. 23 – at Washington*

Sept. 30 – Arizona State*

October 7 – Oregon State*

October 14 – at Utah*

October 21 – Bye

October 28 – USC*

Nov. 4 – at Oregon*

Nov. 11 – Washington State*

Nov. 18 – at Stanford*

Nov. 25 – at UCLA*

December 1 – Pac-12 Football Championship Game+

Home Games In Bold At California Memorial Stadium; *Pac-12 Game; +At Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV; All Games On Saturdays Other Than The Pac-12 Football Championship Game On Friday; Kickoff Times And Broadcast Television Networks To Be Announced At Later Dates

Cover photo of Memorial Stadium courtesy of Cal Athletics

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo