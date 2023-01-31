Cal Football: Bears Announce Spring Practice Schedule

Cal will begin its spring football workouts on Saturday, March 11 and hold the last of 15 practices on April 15 with its annual Cal Football Spring Showcase scrimmage.

There is no announcement yet of specific practice days or times, but all sessions will be open to the public, free of charge.

Those details, along with information on the Bears’ Pro Day event will be announced at a later date.

Cal is expected to hold two weeks of workouts then take a week off before completing its schedule with two more weeks of practice.

