Cal Beach Volleyball Inks Elite Recruiting Class

All Four Prospects Are Products Of The USA Volleyball Development Program

BERKELEY – The Cal beach volleyball team signed four student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent this week, strengthening the program’s depth with a collection of prospects who have each spent time in the USA Beach Volleyball National Team Development Program.

Joining the Golden Bear program are Audrey Liddle of Los Gatos, Julia Capps of Manhattan Beach, Emma Donley of Los Altos and Alex Adishian of Manhattan Beach.

“We are very excited for these new Bears to join our family,” Cal head Coach Meagan Owusu said. “They will add to our program both from a cultural and performance standpoint.”

Liddle, 6-0, has been a member of the USA development program since 2018 and in 2021 was named the Cal-Hi Sports Women’s Volleyball Player of the Year (Indoor).

“Audrey has the potential to be both a Blocker and defender for us,” Owusu said. “She has a heavy arm and has played at a high level in both indoor and beach. We are happy she is staying in her backyard.”

Capps, 5-11, has been a two-year member of the USA development program and her younger brother, Simon, is in the program as well.

“Julia comes from a volleyball family,” Owusu said. “She is a very versatile player and has the potential to serve many roles on our team.”

Adishian, 5-9, has been selected to play in the USA development program for five years in a row. She won the 2022 U18 CBVA Cal Cup Championship in August and has two career AAU victories as well.

“Alex is both a high-level beach player and a high-level student,” Owusu said. “She will be a great addition to our culture. She’s grown up in the USA program since she was very young.”

Donley, 6-4, has also spent two years in the USA development program. She teamed with Adishian last summer to take ninth place at the AVP Junior Nationals in Hermosa Beach.

“Emma has the ability to contribute right away as a Blocker for our program,” Owusu said. “She’s from our backyard as well and one of the top players in Northern California.”

The Bears finished last season ranked No. 11 in the country and made their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Championships. The 2023 season starts in February.