Cal Beach Volleyball Announces 2023 Schedule

BERKELEY – The California beach volleyball team has announced its 2023 schedule releasing a slate of eight regular season tournaments and a handful of matches against opponents that finished last season in the AVCA top-20.

Cal finished last year T-11th in the AVCA Poll with a 26-14 overall record, breaking the program wins record and earning an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time in school history.

The Bears open the season down in Los Angeles on Feb. 24 with a two-day, four-match tournament at Loyola Marymount. There they will face the host Lions, Concordia-Irvine, Pepperdine, and Long Beach State.

One week later Cal finds itself back down south for the Pac-12 South Invitational Hosted by both UCLA and USC on March 4-5. The team will compete with the host Trojans and Utah on day one and conclude the tournament against Oregon and Arizona. The Matchup with USC will be aired on Pac-12 Bay Area, Pac-12 Los Angeles, and Pac-12 Washington while both of day two’s matches will air on Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Mountain, Pac-12 Oregon, and Pac-12 Washington.

The following weekend marks a trip to the island of Oahu for a three-day tournament at Hawai’i. The Bears will take on the host Rainbow Wahine, Washington, Nebraska, Austin Peay, and Oregon for the second time in less than seven days.

Cal takes Clark Kerr Sand Courts for the first time on March 18 as the Bears welcome Stanford and Saint Mary’s for the Big Spike in the season home-opener.

The month wraps with a Trek to TCU for a two-day tournament on March 24-25 where the team will see the host Horned Frogs, Grand Canyon, Florida International, and Missouri State.

April opens with a road trip to Cal Poly on the first. It’s another two-day weekend that features the host Mustangs, Washington, UC Davis, and Tulane.

The Pac-12 North Invitational falls on April 7-8 and will be hosted by Stanford this year. Cal will see Washington and UCLA on Friday and finish with a pair of matches against Arizona State and Stanford on Saturday. All matches will be aired on the Pac-12 Bay Area.

The Bears return home for the final time on April 14 which marks Senior Day and a single match with San Francisco at Clark Kerr Sand Courts. They then take a short trip the following day facing Saint Mary’s on the road.

Cal then finishes off the regular season on April 21-22 in a tourney hosted by Stanford, which will be the third matchup of the season between the Bears and Rival Cardinal. The team will also see Santa Clara, Saint Mary’s, and the Grand Canyon.

Postseason play begins with the Pac-12 Championship from April 26-28 with Cal returning to Stanford for the third time in a month. The NCAA Championships will once again be held in Gulf Shores, Alabama and run from May 5-7.