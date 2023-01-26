Cal Basketball: Where Do Bears Reside Among In-State Teams in the NET Rankings?

The state of California is home to 26 Division I men’s basketball teams from six conferences and two of them are actually having worse seasons than the Cal Golden Bears. At least according to the computer ratings.

Cal resides at No. 288 in the NCAA’s latest NET computer rankings of the country’s 363 Division I programs. That is by far the lowest among any Pac-12 team or any of the six DI teams in the Bay Area.

