Cal Basketball: Personnel Questions Facing Bears as Exhibition Game Looms

Cal makes its season men’s basketball debut on Wednesday night with a 7:30 pm exhibition game at Haas Pavilion against Division II Chico State.

The Wildcats were 22-5 last season and advanced to the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Division II tournament before losing 81-69 to Augusta University.

But the top three scorers from that team and four of the top five have departed, and the Chico roster includes 11 freshmen and sophomores among 16 players.

Chico State has made a habit of testing itself against Pac-12 teams in exhibition play in recent seasons. The Wildcats lost 100-61 at UCLA a year ago, but were competitive in three previous tries, losing by 10 points or fewer to Arizona in 2016 and ’19 and Stanford in 2018.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button