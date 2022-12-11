Cal Basketball: Grant Newell Shows Progress But Bears Lose to Butler, Fall to 0-11

Freshman Grant Newell scored a collegiate-best 17 points but there wasn’t much else to celebrate in Cal’s 82-58 loss to visiting Butler on Saturday.

A crowd of 2,040 at Haas Pavilion watched the Bears fall to 0-11 on the season.

They remain one of two winless Division I teams in the country, along with Louisville, which is 0-9 after a loss at Florida State.

It was more of the same for the Bears, who didn’t have the offensive firepower to hang with the Bulldogs (8-3) of the Big East Conference. Butler has won four in a row.

