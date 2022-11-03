Cal Basketball: Exhibition Win Exposes Plenty the Golden Bears Must Improve

Well, it isn’t exactly back to the drawing board for the Cal basketball team, but the Bears’ ragged 62-55 win over Division Chico State on Wednesday night at Haas Pavilion certainly suggests there are things to iron out at practice.

“We did a lot of good things,” Coach Mark Fox said. “There were a lot of things we can learn from.”

The Bears are hoping to reverse a stretch of five consecutive losing seasons — unprecedented in program history — and not sure we gleaned a lot from this one that suggests where this season is going.

