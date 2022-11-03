Cal Basketball: Exhibition Win Exposes Plenty the Golden Bears Must Improve

Well, it isn’t exactly back to the drawing board for the Cal basketball team, but the Bears’ ragged 62-55 win over Division Chico State on Wednesday night at Haas Pavilion certainly suggests there are things to iron out at practice.

“We did a lot of good things,” Coach Mark Fox said. “There were a lot of things we can learn from.”

The Bears are hoping to reverse a stretch of five consecutive losing seasons — unprecedented in program history — and not sure we gleaned a lot from this one that suggests where this season is going.

Chico State was 22-5 last year and reached the Elite 8 round of the NCAA DII playoffs, but returns just one starter from that team. Well-coached, no doubt. But physically overmatched by a Pac-12 opponent.

We’ll start with the good stuff:

— The Bears’ four true newcomers combined for 28 points, including 11 each from junior guard Devin Askew and freshman forward ND Okafor.

Askew, who spent one season each at Kentucky and Texas, was just 4-for-14 from the field and 1-for-6 on 3-point tries, but he showed a mid-range game.

“I thought Devin Askew did some good things and had some plays where in a new system he doesn’t quite understand where it should go yet,” Fox said. “He’ll be more comfortable the more he plays.”

Okafor, 6-foot-9 and 235 pounds, made 5 of 6 free throws and added five rebounds, all in less than 9 minutes on the floor.

“He was very effective,” Fox said of Okafor. “He’s a young player who’s learning everything about basketball. ND was really good in the minutes that he had.”

Freshman forward Grant Newell had four points and six rebounds and looked confident on the floor.

Grad transfer DeJuan Clayton, who scored more than 1,500 points in four seasons at Coppin State, played in short bursts due to a minutes restriction due to a minor injury. They scored two points on 1-for-6 shooting and, as Fox said, never found a rhythm.

— Senior center Lars Thiemann had 10 points and 10 rebounds and drew nine fouls by Chico defenders. Fox gave him more than 27 minutes on the floor to help him get into game shape, but that limited Okafor’s opportunity.

— Sophomore guard Marsalis Roberson, who hardly played last season, had eight points, eight rebounds and three assists and shot 6-for-6 from the free throw line. “He only made one basket but he had a lot of really good plays tonight,” Fox said. “Marsalis is young, aggressive, talented and I thought he had a good night. A good rebounder.”

— The Bears’ defense was solid, albeit against an inferior opponent. The Wildcats shot under 30 percent in each half, including 1-for-10 from 3-point range over the first 20 minutes. Some of that was the result of good defense, other times they were open but simply missed.

Now, the not-so-good stuff:

— Cal allowed a team without a starter taller than 6-foot-7 to grab 16 Offensive rebounds that became 19 second-chance points. “We rebounded poorly,” Thiemann said. “We’ve got to get better.”

— The Bears shot just 36 percent from the field in the first half, and were 2-for-18 from 3-point range on the night. “I didn’t like our shot selection,” Fox said. “I thought we were very impatient.”

— Patience had nothing to do with the Bears’ foul shooting. They were 18 for 31 (58 percent), and players other than Okafor and Roberson combined to shoot 7 for 19 (37 percent).

— Cal could never pull away, thanks to poor play late in each half. The Bears led 28-15 with 2:43 left in the opening period then saw the Wildcats outscore them 8-0 the rest of the way. In the second half, they were up 57-50 with just 5 minutes left and went more than 4 minutes without scoring, allowing Chico to pull within four points twice.

— Those uneven stretches suggest a lack of organization on the floor. Fox said he has as many as four players who can play point guard — Askew, Clayton, Joel Brown and Jarred Hyder, although Roberson shows some skills that might apply.

But in practice recently, Fox said, two were out sick, another was nursing an injury and a fourth had a class conflict.

“We were down to zero. We had a Coach out there playing point guard,” Fox said. “We have some guys we have to get healthy and then we have to find a rotation, but that’s going to take a little time.”

The regular season opens Monday at home against UC Davis.

