Cal Basketball Block Party Announced For Oct. 27

The 2022 Cal Basketball Block Party will be held from 6-8 pm on Sproul Plaza on Oct. 27.

BERKELEY – Cal Athletics will host the Inaugural Cal Basketball Block Party on Sproul Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 27 to Usher in the upcoming 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

The pep-rally-style event will run from 6-8 pm PT and is free to the public. It will provide a unique opportunity for Cal students and fans to interact with and get to know the faces of the Golden Bear basketball programs.

Festivities throughout the evening will feature an introduction of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams and head coaches Mark Fox and Charmin Smith , in addition to performances by the Bearettes, Cal Marching Band Drumline and Cal Dance team. Promotional items include free custom Cal T-shirts for the first 500 students in attendance, as well as Under Armor apparel prizes.

Cal men’s and women’s basketball begin their 2022-23 campaigns at home with a doubleheader on Monday, Nov. 7, when the women host CSUN at 4 pm and the men face UC Davis at 8 pm inside Haas Pavilion. For information about 2022-23 tickets, visit CalBears.com/tickets or call (800) GO BEARS (462-3277) and press option 3.

STAY POSTED

For further coverage of Cal basketball, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMBBall, @CalWBBall), Instagram (@CalMBBball, @CalWBBall) and Facebook (/CalMBBall/, /CalWBBall/).