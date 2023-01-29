Cal Basketball: Bears’ Struggling Defense Faces Daunting Assignment the Next 6 Games

Things are about to get tougher still for the Cal basketball team.

On the heels of a 75-46 loss at Stanford that dropped them to 3-18, the Bears brace themselves for a six-game Gauntlet of Pac-12 opponents all ranked among the top-70 in the NCAA’s NET computer rankings.

Cal is at No. 297 in those same rankings.

Making things even more daunting is the fact that Cal plays four of the next six on the road where it hasn’t won a game since last February. The Bears are 0-8 away from home this season.

