Cal Basketball: Bears Rally to Get Close, but Lose to UC San Diego

Again Cal started poorly and trailed by double digits in the second half. Again the Bears rallied to get within one point. Again Cal failed to get over the hump, losing to UC San Diego 64-62 Tuesday night in La Jolla, Calif.

The Bears dropped to 0-3, and they can thank lackluster starts for their past two losses.

“It’s like the Kansas State game,” Cal Coach Mark Fox said, “Does the bus have to run over you before you concentrate?”

Four days earlier, against Kansas State, the Bears trailed by 20 points early in the second half, got the margin down to one, then faded down the stretch in a 64-53 loss.

