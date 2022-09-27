Cal Basketball: Bears Expecting to See Progress as Training Camp Begins

The Cal basketball team began practice on Monday for the 2022-23 season and Coach Mark Fox is feeling optimistic for a variety of reasons:

— BALANCE AND DEPTH ARE IMPROVED: So says Fox, who is beginning his fourth season and hoping to end a five-year stretch of losing seasons.

“I would say that outside of the pandemic, we anticipated the other hurdles that would be in place in a rebuild,” Fox says in the video atop this story. “What we’ve worked really hard to do is put together a team that has the physical matchups that give you a chance to compete every possession. And then get depth at each one of those positions, and we finally have that.

