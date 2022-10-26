Cal Basketball: Bears Begin New Season With Unlimited Expectations

Jaylen Brown, now beginning his seventh season in the NBA, was a freshman at Cal in 2016, the last time the Golden Bears made it to the NCAA tournament.

For the past five years, the Bears have settled for losing seasons, often barely competitive.

That uninspiring track record led to the media projecting the Bears to finish 11th in the Pac-12 race this season. No surprise.

That doesn’t mean the Bears have to accept it.

“No disrespect to the media, but not any of you have seen our team, not one practice We do like our group,” Coach Mark Fox, starting his fourth season, says in the video at the top of this story. “This is the first group since I came to Cal that has the length and athleticism across the lineup to give us favorable matchups.”

