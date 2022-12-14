Cal Basketball: AD Jim Knowlton on Mark Fox’s Program – This is Not Good Enough’

At his introductory news conference back in April 2019, Coach Mark Fox stood at the podium in Haas Pavilion and shared his vision for the Cal basketball program.

“I don’t want to put a ceiling on what we can achieve. I really don’t,” Fox said on that Monday morning. “I want to get better right now. I want to get better next year. I want to keep climbing until we think maybe it’s the top.”

Mark Fox and AD Jim Knowlton in 2019

Better days: AD Jim Knowlton poses in 2019 with new Coach Mark Fox

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button