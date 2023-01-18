Caitlyn DeMay steps down as BV volleyball Coach – Shaw Local
Caitlyn DeMay has stepped down as the head volleyball coach at Bureau Valley High School.
DeMay, a 2005 BVHS graduate, coached seven seasons at her alma mater, leading the Storm to the regional championship in 2018 and a 24-13 record in 2019. The Storm went 15-20 last season.
With a staff of fellow alums, DeMay said in the 2020 Bureau Valley 25th anniversary series, “We all bleed the BV blue and we want it best for our student-athletes.”
DeMay was head coach at Annawan for six years prior to coming to Bureau Valley.
New softball coach at Princeton
Jhavon Hayes was hired as the new varsity softball coach at Princeton High School. She helped with the Logan Junior High School program last fall. She has also coached collegiately at Millikin and Bradley and the Peoria Sluggers Gold Travel Ball team.
Hayes played collegiately at Illinois State and professionally with the Indiana Slammers.
“We are excited to bring her on board with our softball program at PHS,” Athletic director Jeff Ohlson said.
Hayes succeeds Joe Bates, who resigned after four years.
Wahlgren inducted into the Midlands Hall of Fame
Former Princeton High School wrestling Coach Lee Wahlgren was recently inducted into the prestigious Midlands Wrestling Tournament Hall of Fame. He was given a Lifetime Achievement Award as a tournament Administrator over the last 40 years, which is Hosted by Northwestern University.
