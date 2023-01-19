Caitlin Clark, Iowa Survive chaotic ending at Michigan State

Another trip to the Breslin Center, another slog for the Iowa Women’s basketball team.

The No. 9 Hawkeyes got all they could handle and then some from a Michigan State Squad playing above its pedestrian ledger. But Iowa survived for an 84-81 win Wednesday night, marking the Hawkeyes’ first win at Michigan State since Feb. 1, 2018. Iowa (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten Conference) entered this game having dropped 10 of its last 12 trips there.

This one certainly didn’t come easy.

Start with the final 20 seconds.

Owning an 82-79 advantage after an airballed Michigan State Trey with five seconds remaining, Iowa had secured the rebound and looked ready to close things out. Despite being down two starters, all the Hawkeyes had to do was inbound the ball and hit one of two free throws to wrap things up.

