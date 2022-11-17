Cailyn Rogers, Class of 2025 at The Academy at Golf Performance Center Competes in 2022 Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National

Cailyn Rogers, Class of 2025 at The Academy at Golf Performance Center, competed in the 2022 Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship which took place November 3-5 at Koasati Pines at Coushatta in Kinder, LA. Caylin qualified for the prestigious event at the Ohio Regional Qualifier in August.

Cailyn finished T23 in the Girls 14-18 Division shooting 74, 75 and 78 during the three-day National Championship – which hosted 115 of the best female junior Golfers from all over the world.

Rogers racked up 7 birdies during the three rounds and 32 pars and fared well on the par 5’s going even during the three-day event. Cailyn responded well to adversity throughout the week highlighted by a 34 on the back nine of the second round after going out in 41. Calm, cool and collected. She reached the 18th green in two in all rounds when nearly all of the field laid up to avoid having to hit a 200-yard shot over water. Very impressive.

Her Coach Nick Novak says “Cailyn brings great intention to practice by making sure every shot has a purpose which has carried over to tournaments, especially this incredibly competitive event. Her length and accuracy off the tee is a tremendous advantage and her ability to bounce back after bad holes is a huge part of her success which she demonstrated this week.”

Job well done, Cailyn!

