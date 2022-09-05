Cage the Elephant and All IN Music and Arts Festival’s other triumphs

The Inaugural All IN Music & Arts Festival delighted thousands of fans at the Indiana State Fairgrounds this weekend, as a strong roster of nearly 30 acts transcended any and all setbacks.

Weather delays and technical issues proved no match for the more than 20 hours of live music spread across two outdoor stages and the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Most of the headlining acts delivered, and a squadron of lesser-known performers soared.

The festival, announced in May, looks to establish a Foothold in Indianapolis, and it seemed to avoid any major issues in its debut.

More:New Indy festival’s Founders have experience, a 25-year deal and a dream. Will it stick?

Large crowds turned out each day, but whether All IN reached its goal of 12,500 attendees per day remains to be seen. Organizers on Sunday did not respond to an inquiry on crowd size and ticket sales.

