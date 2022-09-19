Caffeine, camaraderie key to success for this close-knit Wachusett girls’ volleyball squad

Now that the MIAA has allowed high school student-athletes to profit from their own name, image or likeness (NIL), perhaps it’s time for the Wachusett Regional girls’ volleyball team to cash in.

“We all go to Dunkin’ together before every match,” said senior captain and setter Allie Johnson. “It’s all about the coffee and the pumpkin spice muffins.”

Johnson, smiling, then added, “Carbo-loading.”

With four wins in their opening five matches, the Mountaineers, while “Running on Dunkin’, are now, of course, locked into their pre-match refreshment ritual.

Johnson and the two other senior captains, outside hitters Rose O’Malley and middle hitter Logan Bakerall agreed that a NIL deal with Dunkin’ would be very cool although very unlikely.

