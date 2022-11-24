Café des Beaux-Arts in Palm Beach serving popular tea through April 9

MM Cloutier

When the Flagler Museum reopens its Café des Beaux-Arts for the season on Friday, a beloved century-plus-old Palm Beach dining tradition will return.

The Café is resuming its Gilded Age-style tea services — complete with tasty victuals — along the same grounds where Henry Flagler and Mary Lily Hosted theirs from 1902 until his death in 1913.

The café’s reopening follows its annual closure during the slower summer season.

Cafe des Beaux-Arts is in the Lakefront Flagler Kenan Pavilion.

Café des Beaux-Arts is next door to the Flaglers’ former marble-pillared manse, Whitehall, the museum’s centerpiece.

It is in the Lakefront Flagler Kenan Pavilion, which boasts architecture — including arched floor-to-ceiling water-view windows — Reminiscent of a 19th-century Beaux-Arts railway palace.

This season, Café des Beaux-Arts is the main option for afternoon tea-lovers because the other island Mecca for tea experiences, The Chesterfield, closed this past spring.

