Caesars promo code unloads $1,250 first bet for NFL Thursday Night Football

The latest Caesars promo code is delivering a trio of bonuses for the month of October and beyond. New players can get started with a massive sportsbook bonus while simultaneously locking in long-term membership benefits.

Caesars promo code AMNYFULL will activate the “Full Caesar” promotion for new players this week. Anyone who claims this offer will receive a $1,250 first bet to use on NFL, MLB postseason, or any other game this weekend. Additionally, new users will earn 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

The new age of the NFL features a Thursday Night Football game every single week. This time around, we are getting Commanders-Bears in primetime. However, there are plenty of other options this week with the MLB postseason underway, college football coming in hot, and the NHL season starting up. Caesars Sportsbook will have competitive odds on all the action.

New players can unlock this $1,250 first bet and other bonuses for the NFL or MLB postseason. Click here and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to get started.

Caesars Promo Code Delivers $1,250 First Bet

This $1,250 first bet is going to help new players get off to a fast start this weekend. Anyone who claims this Caesars promo will have up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance. If that first wager loses, players will see an immediate refund in site credit. In effect, this promotion gives bettors two chances to win big early.

But don’t forget about the two other bonuses that come with the “Full Caesar” promo. Players will also earn 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits. Players will ultimately be able to redeem these points for exclusive perks and bonuses like hotel benefits, dining packages, and other unique entertainment experiences.

Unlocking This Caesars Promo Code

Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process. After being redirected to a sign-up Landing page, new players need to choose the appropriate state and input Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to lock in this offer. Follow these steps to get in on the action:

Click here to create an account.

Make a cash deposit through any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any game this week.

Players will also receive 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits after signing up.

Other NFL, MLB Postseason Boosts and Bonuses

Get off on the right foot this week with the “Full Caesar.” However, that’s not the only way to win big this weekend. All players on Caesars Sportsbook have access to the running list of daily odds boosts. These boosts are available for NFL, college football, MLB, and everything in between. Here are a few of our favorites on the board right now:

Justin Fields or Carson Wentz Score Rushing TD: +140

Curtis Samuel & Terry McLaurin Each Over 4.5 Receptions: +300

Brian Robinson Jr. Over 59.5 Rushing Yards & TD: +420

New players can unlock this $1,250 first bet and other bonuses for the NFL or MLB postseason. Click here and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to get started.