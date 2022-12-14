Caesars Promo Code HANDLEFULL: $1250 for NBA Doubleheader

NBA fans should be sure to tune in for some Wednesday night hoops as two of the league’s most significant markets will square off, followed by a potential Western Conference playoff preview.

Sports bettors can enjoy tonight’s NBA action over at Caesars Sportsbook with a special First Bet is Caesars up to $1250. As long as you use our promo code HANDLEFULL during sign-up, you will be in line for this juicy welcome offer! Additionally, Caesars Sportsbook will also award all new users with 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for their Loyalty program!

Let’s go over what you need to know regarding this bonus offer, along with previews of Knicks vs Bulls and Timberwolves vs Clippers.

$1250 First Bet is Caesars Welcome Offer

Before we dive into the nitty-gritty of the bonus, we need to go over some logistics first. You cannot have an existing Caesars Sportsbook account to join Caesars and take advantage of this welcome offer. Furthermore, you must be at least 21 years old to play. When you place your First Bet is Caesars, you must be located in a legal Caesars state. This includes Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

If you check all of these boxes, you’re ready to play on one of the best sports betting sites in the US!

To get started, follow these steps:

Click on this link and use the bonus code HANDLEFULL to solidify your welcome offer. Once your account is up and running, ensure your first deposit is at least $10 or more. Once your deposit is complete, place your initial bet up to $1250 on any NBA market for tonight’s doubleheader.

If you don’t like either of these games or any market on the NBA slate, you can place yours First Bet is Caesars welcome offer at any Caesars market! Make sure your first wager is at least $10 or more. If your bet comes up short, Caesars Sportsbook will refund you in full up to $1250 in the form of a free bet credit!

A single-use free bet token will land in your account within 24 hours of your first bet’s settlement. You will have 14 days to use your free bet before it expires. When wagering your free bet, keep that in mind the value of the free bet itself will not be included in the return with any winnings that results from it.

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls

Date : Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Start Time : 7:30 pm ET

Channel : ESPN

Location : United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Participants : New York Knicks (14-13) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-15)

Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Bulls -4, O/U 225.5

For our first game, we have two of the biggest NBA markets and cities ready to collide in what should be an exciting game.

Both of these teams are hovering around Eastern Conference play-in territory, but considering the Knicks are 2.5 games up on the Bulls, this spread may appear slightly surprising. But heading into this one, star guard Jalen Brunson is questionable with a foot injury.

The Knicks have won each of their last four and have been tenacious on the defensive end of the floor. Over that span, they are allowing just 93.7 points per game. The defensive uptick, compounded with Julius Randle’s and RJ Barrett’s production, makes the Knicks a tough matchup for anyone at the moment.

On the other side, it’ll be interesting to monitor the emotions of the Bulls after one of the toughest losses of the season:

After this loss, Chicago fell to 2-7 in games decided by 6 points or less. The Bulls are just 11-15 on the season but have been competitive against the league’s 2nd-hardest schedule up to this point.

Will the Bulls have an emotional letdown after Monday’s Heartbreaker or be highly motivated to get back in the win column? Before betting on this one, stay up to date on the latest news on Jalen Brunson’s availability before tip-off.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Date : Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Start Time : 10:00 pm ET

Channel : ESPN

Location : crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Participants : Minnesota Timberwolves (13-14) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (16-13)

Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Clippers -7, O/U 223

The second game of tonight’s doubleheader will be another one to monitor in terms of the injury report. D’Angelo Russell is questionable for the Timberwolves at the moment, while Karl-Anthony Towns will miss tonight’s action. For one of the first times all year, the Clippers will be at full strength with a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the lineup.

The T-Wolves have gone 3-3 since Towns went down, losing their last two. Minnesota has had a tough time building off the momentum from last year. There has undoubtedly been an adjusting period to the acquisition of Rudy Gobert. In addition, Anthony Edwards has been somewhat streaky shooting the ball this season. Take out Towns and potentially Russell, and Minnesota may struggle to score the basketball against one of the league’s top defensive units in LA.

In the eight games Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have played together, the Clippers are 6-2 and look like the title contender everyone expected. Leonard is coming off his best game of the season, scoring 25 points in 29 minutes. Norman Powell, their second-leading scorer, will not be able to go in this one, but the Clippers have as much depth as anyone in the league.

The Clippers are always a Tricky bet with the load management of Kawhi Leonard. Bettors should also monitor Russell’s status for tonight’s game.

Caesars Sportsbook is Live in Maryland!

Maryland sports betting was able to launch just a few weeks ago on November 23, the day before Thanksgiving!

Now that online sports betting is in full swing, new users can take advantage of one of two lucrative welcome offers! Just use the promo code HANDLEPICS to secure your welcome offer. Here are your two options:

Wager anywhere between $20-$100: Make an initial bet as low as $20 and as high as $100, and you’ll be in line for a $100 free bet. Win, lose, or draw, Caesars will reward you with your free bet after settlement! Wager $101 or more: Players who want to wager a little more can place a bet of $101+ to qualify for their First Bet is Caesars. This is the same welcome offer we discussed above, but there’s a catch – in Maryland, you can wager up to $1500! This is one of the biggest welcome offers in the sports betting industry right now!

Ohio Sports Betting is Almost Here – Caesars Will Be There on Launch Day!

We are just a few weeks away from Ohio‘s retail and mobile sports betting launch! Pre-register before launch day is on January 1, 2023and you’ll receive a $100 free bet AND a chance to win free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets! Just use the bonus code HANDLENEWSTIX to ensure you receive your pre-registration offer!