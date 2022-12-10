Caesars Promo Code: HANDLEFULL – $1250 First Bet for NBA Doubleheader

With a slow sports night on deck, Tonight presents a wonderful opportunity to join Caesars Sportsbook and wager on some NBA!

Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers

Date : Friday, December 9, 2022

Start Time : 7:30 pm ET

Channel : ESPN

Location : Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Participants : Los Angeles Lakers (10-14) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-12)

Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Sixers -4, O/U 226.5

In the first of two matchups, the Lakers travel to the east coast to take on the slumping Philadelphia 76ers. Philly is coming off a Brutal 132-123 overtime loss at the hands of the lowly Houston Rockets. It was the Sixers’ third straight loss, but a silver lining: James Harden returned in his first game of action since he injured his foot a few weeks back. Harden struggled, only shooting 4 for 19 from the floor against his former team, but expect him to knock off some of that rust and resemble his usual self in this one.

On the other side, the Lakers have been one of basketball’s most disappointing teams in the first third of the season. However, they’ve recently experienced a little resurgence. Since Russell Westbrook moved out of the starting lineup, LA has been much better, winning five of their last eight.

In addition, superstar Anthony Davis is starting to look like his former self. Davis, along with LeBron James, missed their last game against Toronto. Needless to say, the Lakers are a much different team without those two, but both will be back in the lineup for tonight’s showdown.

If you decide to wager on this game, make sure to follow updates on the status of 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid before tip-off.

Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks

Date : Friday, December 9, 2022

Start Time : 10:00 pm ET

Channel : ESPN

Location : American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Participants : Milwaukee Bucks (18-6) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-11)

Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Bucks -1, O/U 223.5

This late Friday night offers basketball fans a potential NBA Finals preview between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

Although the Mavs are barely over .500, they’re starting to slowly piece things together, winning four of their last five, including a recent blowout over the Phoenix Suns. Dallas is one of the league’s best home teams at 10-3 this season. Luka Doncic leads the NBA in scoring and is the current front-runner to hoist his first MVP Trophy at Caesars Sportsbook (+250 odds).

But reserve players Christian Wood and Tim Hardaway Jr. have really picked up the slack and complemented Doncic nicely, providing plenty of scoring for the Mavs.

Milwaukee has also won four of their last five and are currently slotted as the number two seed in the Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo is right behind Doncic in scoring, averaging 32.1 points per game. You can expect an even Tougher Milwaukee team than we’ve seen all year as Khris Middleton returned from last year’s season-ending injury. Giannis and Middleton, along with Jrue Holiday, form one of the NBA’s best three-man shows in the league.

