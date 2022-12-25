Caesars Promo Code for NBA & NFL Christmas Day Action: $1,250 Bonus

The Caesars promo code for Christmas NFL and NBA Games is LEGALFULL and Grants a first bet refund up to $1,250.

The NFL and NBA both have plenty of action lined up for Christmas weekend, and Caesars Sportsbook is offering a promo for new users. Ahead of this weekend’s games, you’ll be eligible to receive a refund if your first bet loses for any amount up to $1,250, plus 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits, when you sign up using the code LEGALFULL . Read on for more details.

Stream NFL Games In App For Free + get 1,000 Caesars Reward Credits + also get 1,000 Tier Credits Redeem for free bets, hotel stays, & more! Use Promo Code: LEGALFULL

Caesars promo code for Christmas NBA & NFL action

For example, if you signed up for a Caesars Sportsbook account using the Caesars promo code LEGALFULL and placed a $100 Moneyline bet on the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins, or the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day, you would receive a refund in the form of a free bet if that bet was unsuccessful.

The offer also comes with 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits for the Caesars Rewards program. This promo offer is only available to new users, and it only applies to your first bet. That first bet must settle within 30 days of when you opened the account, and the refund will be in the form of a free bet.

The free bet expires if you don’t use it within 14 days. To be eligible, you must be in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is available (offer does not apply in Ohio and Maryland) and of legal betting age in that state. To use via the Caesars Sportsbook app, you must enable Geolocation on your mobile device.

Caesars Sportsbook preview: Christmas NFL and NBA action

Christmas Day brings a busy slate in both the NBA and NFL. The football action begins with the Packers traveling to Miami to take on a Dolphins team that’s lost three straight and could be seeing its playoff hopes slip away if it doesn’t right the ship quickly. The Packers, meanwhile, have won two in a row, but need to win all three remaining games to even have a chance of securing a spot in the postseason. That gives Aaron Rodgers’ Squad a lot to play for in Miami, where the Dolphins have gone 5-1 so far this season.

Sunday brings some big games in the NBA, including a major Eastern Conference tilt between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, with both teams jockeying for the conference lead. Over in the Western Conference on Christmas, the Grizzlies are also battling for a top spot and will take on the Defending Champion Warriors on Sunday evening.

Caesars Sportsbook currently has the Dolphins as 3.5-point favorites. The Moneyline has the Packers at +158, and the Dolphins at -190, with a point total of 50. Caesars also offers odds on first-half point totals, player props, and more.

How to sign up at Caesars Sportsbook