Caesars promo code: $1,250 bet gets huge NFL Week 7 Sunday started

Go “Full Caesar” for NFL Week 7 with our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL and grab three huge bonuses headlined by industry-setting first-bet insurance.

New customers who use the Caesars promo code AMNYFULL will secure a $1,250 first bet for NFL Week 7. This welcome offer, known as the “Full Caesar,” also delivers 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

The NFL kicked off Week 7 on Thursday and continues with an intriguing slate on Sunday. Some of the more notable games include Chiefs-49ers — a Super Bowl rematch from a few years ago — and a prime Showdown between the Steelers and Dolphins. Thanks to the “Full Caesar,” first-time users will get their bet on the house covered for over a grand.

Click here to apply our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL and tackle Week 7 with a $1,250 first bet and more.

Get $1,250 First Bet, Additional Player Credits with Caesars Promo Code

No bettors would ever turn down a do-over on their losing wager. So Caesars Sportsbook guarantees new customers that a loss won’t leave them empty-handed.

Prospective users can activate our promo code AMNFULL by clicking any of the links and banners throughout this post. Once you’ve registered an account and deposited cash, place up to $1,250 on NFL Week 7 or another eligible betting market. The “Full Caesar” covers your Qualifying wager with a fully-refunded free bet worth equal value.

Let’s say a new user backs the Dolphins to cover their touchdown-sized spread with a $400 wager. If that stake loses, the player will still secure a $400 free bet and another shot to strike it rich.

Win or lose, every prospective bettor will also score 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Rack up more of each credit over time and use them towards VIP Prize packages and exclusive discounts for hotels, dining, entertainment, and more.

Caesars Promo Code Details

As Week 7 rapidly approaches, new customers only have so much time to take advantage of the “Full Caesar.” Follow our instructions below and grab your $1,250 first bet and more before kickoff:

Click here to trigger our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL.

Select your location and provide all of the required sign-up information.

Deposit cash using any of Caesars’ approved banking methods.

Place up to $1,250 on any NFL Week 7 matchup.

Get a free bet worth equal value (max. $1,250) after a loss.

Receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

Even though NFL Week 7 dominates the rest of the weekend, our Caesars promo code allows bettors to wager on any eligible betting market. That means any first bet on the NBA, MLB, and more qualifies for first-bet insurance.

Week 7 Promos

New and existing customers can opt into a few exclusive NFL Week 7 promotions. For instance, you can score a sizable profit boost on any “First TD Scorer” bet. Since those odds are already generous, an added boost carries more significant cash potential.

Players can also score a profit boost between 25-33% on their first NFL parlay. As long as it meets Caesars’ requirements, the first Week 7 parlay following a quick opt-in will carry more profit potential than anywhere else.

Activate our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL here and get a $1,250 first bet and 1,000 Reward and Tier Credits each for the upcoming NFL Week 7 action.