Caesars Kansas Promo Code Gets You Set for NFL Week 2 Action

A big weekend headlined by college football Week 3 and NFL Week 2 action rolls in this weekend, and there is a Caesars Kansas promo code to start betting on the NFL.

Use MHSXLFULL as the Caesars Kansas promo code for the best two-part welcome bonus. First, you will get a first bet of up to $1,250 that is backed with insurance protection. Then, your account will receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for Caesars Rewards.

After you use the sign-up bonus, Caesars offers daily odds boosts for a variety of sports. Caesars Sportsbook is an official betting partner of the NFL, so it’s a great betting app to use for the football season.

To use MHSXLFULL as the Caesars Kansas promo code, click here. Make a first bet of up to $1,250, and you’ll be credited with an equal free bet if the wager loses.

Plus, your Caesars Rewards account will get a boost with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Caesars Kansas Promo Code for Week 2 Games

The Chiefs started Week 2 of the NFL season with a win over the Chargers. Sunday will be a full slate of games, which will lead up to two games on Monday night.

On Sunday afternoon, you can tune in for the Dolphins vs. Ravens, Bengals vs. Cowboys, and Cardinals vs. Raiders. The Sunday Night Football Matchup is between the Bears and the Packers. Even after a terrible Week 1 performance, the Packers are 10-point favorites at home against Chicago.

Monday night will feature the Titans vs. Bills and the Vikings vs. Eagles. The Bills remain the favorite on Caesars Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl, and Josh Allen has the best odds to win MVP.

Details for the Caesars Kansas Promo Code

Here is how you can use our Caesars Kansas promo code for the best sign-up offer.

Click here to register with MHSXLFULL. Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. Choose a banking method to make a deposit. Place your first wager up to $1,250. If this bet loses, Caesars will give you a free bet of the same amount for another chance.

The 1,000 Tier Credits will help raise your level in Caesars Rewards, which will unlock more perks. The 1,000 Reward Credits can be redeemed for free bets and discounts for visiting Caesars Resorts across the country.

Odds Boosts for NFL Games

Caesars Sportsbook has different odds boosts that you can use every day. Here are some of the options for NFL Week 2 games.

Jonathan Taylor over 99.5 rushing yards and over 1.5 TDs – odds boost to +320

Saquon Barkley over 149.5 rushing + receiving yards and a TD – odds boost to +420

Matthew Stafford and Marcus Mariota both over 249.5 passing yards – odds boost to +275

Falcons, Cowboys, and Texans all punt on the first Offensive drive – odds boost to +275

You can find more boosts like this for college football, UFC, boxing, baseball, soccer, and more.

Click here to use the Caesars Kansas promo code MHSXLFULL. Your first bet can be up to $1,250, and you’ll get a second chance with a free bet if it loses. Plus, your account will get a boost with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.