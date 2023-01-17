Cadiz fume after VAR Misses offside goal in La Liga!

Cadiz’s relegation battle with Elche in La Liga was marred by one of the biggest Mistakes in the history of VAR in Spanish football.

Brian Ocampo gave Cadiz a 7th minute lead at the Nueva Mirandilla and they were on course to claim a crucial three points until Ezequiel Ponce equalized for basement boys Elche nine minutes from time. HoweverVAR Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva missed an offside in the build-up and the mistake cost Cadiz two crucial points.

Spain’s referees body, the CTA, have admitted their mistake to Spanish radio and called it “unforgivable”. They have also promised that action will be taken against the VAR for making such a crucial error. The match referee, Carlos del Cerro Grande, also apologized personally to Cadiz manager Sergio Gonzalez after the game.

However, this response is not enough for Cadiz. Club president Manuel Vizcaino hit out at the Spanish FA (RFEF): “I’m waiting for them to give us back the two points we’ve been robbed of. It’s a decision which isn’t even up for debate, but we’re going to remain without our two points in any case. It we go down by two points, people will chant ‘Vizcaino, resign’ and nobody will remember this,” he told ‘Canal Sur’.

“The RFEF is glamourSaudi Arabia (the host of the Spanish Super Cup)… we small clubs will keep on suffering. Mr Rubiales owes us a few points. Less Super Cups in Saudi and more time fixing the VAR.”

“We know how things work. Luis Medina Cantalejo (the head of Spanish referees) is doing a great job, but maybe there are people who want him to fail. There are people who totally disregard Luis Medina Cantalejo’s instructions,” Vizcaino concluded.