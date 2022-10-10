Cadeau, Fland, Flowers & More

There’s quite a bit of UNC basketball recruiting news to fill you in on, as there’s some information regarding some of the Tar Heels’ top targets.

It’s very often that we receive some UNC basketball recruiting news, but a lot of information has come along in a short period of time.

Given this, we thought, why not just provide the latest updates all in one spot!

Here’s the latest Tar Heels recruiting news:

Flowers by Trent

Five-star guard Trentyn Flowers has over 40 Scholarship offers to his name. After making an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill last week, Flowers had this to say about North Carolina (courtesy of an interview with On3’s Joe Tipton):

“Coach Hubert (Davis) is just a great person. I’ve also talked to Coach (Jeff) Lebo and Coach (Sean) May. They’ve all been super consistent with me, watched me play throughout the whole summer too. Coach really believes in my talent as a player. It’s North Carolina, you know, they’ve had great wings. Obviously Michael Jordan went there, the greatest player of all time. It’s just a blessing to be able to be looked at and considered by a school like that.”

Elliot Cadeau

This weekend, Elliot Cadeau, a five-star point guard who is regarded as a top-10 prospect in his graduating class, took his official visit to North Carolina.

Cadeau posted some photos from his visit, and although we’re a bit biased, we think the Link Academy standout looks great in Carolina Blue.

Boogie Fland

Fland was originally scheduled to visit Chapel Hill on September 30, but bad weather caused him to have to reschedule.

Now, the Class of 2024 has a new official visit date to take a closer look at North Carolina.

Five-star G Boogie Fland of @PSACardinals and @step_basketball will take an official visit to North Carolina on Oct 28. @CoachDavidSisk @TravisGrafHoops https://t.co/tg6BPoDNDv — Rob Cassidy (@Cassidy_Rob) October 9, 2022

Ian Jackson

Speaking of official visits, it seems as if Ian Jackson’s keeps getting rescheduled!

Originally, Jackson was scheduled to visit Chapel Hill on November 11. A few days ago, that visit was moved up to October 28.

Now, the five-star prospect will wait until sometime in January to make his official visit.

Ian Jackson will not be taking an official visit to North Carolina on October 28. He is working on rescheduling for January. Johnuel “Boogie” Fland will now be taking his official on that weekend. @HeelIllustrated — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) October 9, 2022

Isiah Harwell

The UNC basketball program recently extended an offer to Harwell, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2025. In an interview with Jamie Shaw of On3, Harwell went into detail about the Tar Heels:

It’s just like a loving program. Everybody is so welcoming. It feels like it’s just like a welcome program. When that offer came in, I was just excited because it was like my dream school growing up, so I was just lost for words. “It’s just the way they played and just their rivalry with Duke. My two older brothers had a thing for Duke, so I was all for UNC.”

Based on his most recent comments, it appears as if the offer from the UNC basketball program is a special one for Harwell. Maybe his love for his “dream school growing up” will help lead him to Chapel Hill.

