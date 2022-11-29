Cade Chambers named Missouri Valley Football Freshman of the Year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Indiana State redshirt freshman quarterback Cade Chambers was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year by the conference office on Monday afternoon. The award was voted on by the conference’s head coaches, SID staff, and media members.

Chambers received 59 out of a total 66 possible points on his way to becoming the first Indiana State football player in program history to receive Valley Freshman of the Year honors dating back to the award’s Inception in 1999. He is also the first Sycamore to be honored by one of the conference’s premier postseason awards since Ryan Boyle (Newcomer) and Coach Curt Mallory (Coach) both took home honors in 2018.

The Maryville, Tenn. native was the only Missouri Valley Football freshman to be named to the Jerry Rice Watch List this season and subsequently became one of the 30 Finalists Nationwide to make the list. He finished with 938 passing yards and an 8:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year. They added 111 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

Chambers took over the starting role midseason against North Dakota State and delivered with a 162-yard passing effort with three total touchdowns against the Bison. They added another strong game against Illinois State with 201 passing yards and three total touchdowns against the Redbirds.

Chambers’ signature game in 2022 game against Youngstown State as the redshirt freshman threw for a career-high 311 passing yards and posted five total touchdowns against the Penguins. He became the first ISU quarterback to hit 300 passing yards in a game since Ryan Boyle accomplished the feat in 2018. His efforts in the contest led to Chambers earning MVFC Newcomer of the Week honors.

Chambers’ Freshman of the Year award Highlights six Sycamores that were honored on the MVFC postseason All-Conference list. Dante Hendrix (First Team), Rylan Cole (Second Team), and Justin Dinka (Second Team) all earned recognition, while Harry Van Dyne , Lucas Hunter and Jose Vazquez IV were selected to the Honorable Mention team.

Youngstown State running back Jaleel McLaughlin has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year, while Illinois State linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh was tabbed the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Western Illinois’ Naseim Brantley the conference Newcomer of the Year, and South Dakota State’s Coach John Stiegelmeier was named the MVFC ‘Bruce Craddock’ Coach of the Year.

All-Time Indiana State Football Postseason Annual Honors

Offensive Player of the Year

1979 – Reggie Allen

1984 – Jeff Miller

1985 – Jeff Miller

1991 – Derrick Franklin

2011 – Shakir Bell

Defensive Player of the Year

1979 – Gerry Gluscic

1981 – Craig Shaffer

1984 – Wayne Davis

1985 – Vencie Glenn

Coach of the Year

1984 – Dennis Raetz

2010 – Trent Miles

2018 – Curt Mallory

Newcomer of the Year

2001 – Julian Reese (QB)

2018 – Ryan Boyle (QB)

Freshman of the Year

