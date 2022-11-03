Cactus Shadows outlasts Casteel to win the team girls golf championship

The Cactus Shadows girls golf team won the Division II Arizona high school team Championship on Tuesday, its first title since 2018.

The Falcons finished with a two-day score of 629 to edge second-place Casteel by one stroke during the two-day tournament at Omni Tucson National Golf Course.

After day one, Casteel, which finished with its best overall score in team history, was on top of the Leaderboard with a score of 312 giving the Colts a two-stroke advantage over Cactus Shadows.

The Colts would follow that performance up with a score of 315 in the second round, but the Falcons led all teams in day two scoring with a score of 312 to secure the title.

Rounding out the top three was Tucson Salpointe Catholic with a two-day score of 655.

Individual Champion

Cactus Shadows’ senior Nikki Kato won the individual title, which took two playoff holes to secure after three players finished tied for first after completing the final round of the two-day event.

Going into the second day of competition, Desert Edge senior Eva Heinz held a two-shot lead over the rest of the playing field. Kato was tied for third, six-strokes back.

On day two, Heinz shot five-over for the round finishing up at 1-under for the tournament. Kato shot 2-over for the round, which also put her at 1-under for the tournament.

Salpointe Catholic junior Lily Huether came out of nowhere and shot 1-over for the round to also finish 1-under for the tournament. Huether was tied for fifth place at the end of day one.

Going into the playoff hole, both Kato and Heinz shot even on the first hole. Huether’s day was finished after shooting 1-over on the hole. Needing a second playoff hole, Kato was able to secure a birdie, which Heinz was unable to match.

Kato is the first individual Champion for Cactus Shadows since 2020, when Calynn Rosholt took home the championship.