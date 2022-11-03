Cactus Shadows outlasts Casteel to win the team girls golf championship

Cactus Shadows outlasts Casteel to win the team girls golf championship

The Cactus Shadows girls golf team won the Division II Arizona high school team Championship on Tuesday, its first title since 2018.

The Falcons finished with a two-day score of 629 to edge second-place Casteel by one stroke during the two-day tournament at Omni Tucson National Golf Course.

After day one, Casteel, which finished with its best overall score in team history, was on top of the Leaderboard with a score of 312 giving the Colts a two-stroke advantage over Cactus Shadows.

The Colts would follow that performance up with a score of 315 in the second round, but the Falcons led all teams in day two scoring with a score of 312 to secure the title.

Rounding out the top three was Tucson Salpointe Catholic with a two-day score of 655.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button