Cactus center Bradey Henige grows into a basketball force

It was in the seventh grade that Bradey Henige passed his father’s height at 6 feet 9 inches. But he wanted to pass him on the basketball court.

Four years later, the now 7-foot, 240-pound junior is creating his own hoops Legacy at the school where his dad starred at Glendale Cactus High School.

Through his first six games, Henige is averaging 27.7 points and 22 rebounds and the Cobras are unbeaten. He leads his team into the North Valley Christian holiday tournament this weekend in Anthem.

“I want to follow in his footsteps, try to build off his Legacy at Cactus,” Henige said about his dad Bob, who played at Cactus in the 1980s, before playing at Grand Canyon University.

Bob Henige, who is 6-8, has worked with Bradey growing up, but this is his first year as an Assistant Coach for Cactus, sitting next to head Coach Dirk Walker on the bench.

