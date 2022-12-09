Cache Studio Art Tour set for this weekend – Cache Valley Daily

Patty Kennedy works on a sculpture in her Wellsville studio.

WELLSVILLE – One of Cache Valley’s most notable wood carvers, Polly Kennedy, will join some of the area’s most talented artists in the Cache Studio Art Tour to be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, from 10 am until 7 pm

Kennedy is nationally known for her humorous depiction of Cowboys on a cattle ranch by carving Cowboys in precarious situations. She has been carving for 40 years and has made a name for herself as a wood carver.

She draws her inspiration from living on a ranch.

“I was raised on a working cattle ranch in Freedom, Wyoming with five brothers,” she said. “My older brother taught me how to carve wood and gave me a pocketknife and I just kept at it.”

Her carvings are in several galleries from Jackson Hole to Texas. When she was a sophomore in high school, Kennedy attended Sky View and later Utah State University.

Kennedy is not only a skilled carver, she is also a skilled painter of the genre. Her works can be found at one of five locations where other artists will have their products for sale.

Her paintings have been used for Leaning Tree greeting cards for 10 years.

All of the stops will have approximately 12 artists’ works on display for sale. In North Logan, Dana Worley has works located at 1650 East 3550 North. In Providence, Melinda Petro at Sip and Shop, located at 48 West Center, will have multiple art works for sale and display.

In Hyrum, Lori Nawyn will set her Huckleberry Moose shop to accommodate the works of several artists. Her address is 1795 East Highway 101. Also in Hyrum, K. and Keri Rasmussen will be set up in their backyard studio located at 263 West 300 North.

Carole Warburton will open her Juniper Moon Studio located in Avon at 967 East 11 North.









