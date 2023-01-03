Cacereño vs Real Madrid summary: score, goals, Highlights | Copa del Rey 2022-23

Full-time: Cacereño 0-1 Real Madrid

For almost 70 minutes, I’d go as far as saying that Cacereño were the better team. But along came Rodrygo out of nowhere to settle the tie with a superb goal.

The hosts played a Lightning pace throughout the first half and really unsettled their more illustrious opponents. There wasn’t too much for Andriy Lunin to do – Cacereño counterpart Iván Moreno was tested even less – but the Real Madrid defense were put under significant pressureespecially towards the end of the half.

That being said, there was always the chance that Los Blancos’ added quality would shine through. It only takes a split second to score a goal, which is exactly how things played out. Real Madrid didn’t even make it as far as first gear for the majority of the contest but a flash of magic from Rodrygo burst Cacereños’ Bubble Midway through the second half.

There was a feeling of inevitability after the visitors went ahead, which even the hosts felt. We’ve seen Real Madrid see out Champions League ties despite not playing particularly well, so it was no surprise that they were able to do the same to opponents that play three levels below them.

A memorable night for Cacereño but the place in the next round ultimately – and inevitably – goes to Real Madrid.