CAC volleyball all-stars, league MVP’s announced – Lowell Sun

LOWELL – Innovation Academy senior middle hitter Sadie Coleman-Plourde has been named the Commonwealth Athletic Conference’s Lower Division co-MVP.

Coleman-Plourde guided the Hawks to the CAC Lower Division Championship with an 11-1 mark. She collected 42 blocks, 79 kills and 34 digs and helped guide Innovation to an overall 15-4 record.

Also, 12 other local players were named all-stars.

Greater Lowell (12-6, 8-4 CAC), Lowell Catholic (11-7, 8-4) and Shawsheen Tech (12-5, 8-4) also had strong seasons in the Upper Division.

Named All-Star 1 selections from the division were senior outside hitter Nellie Chan of Greater Lowell, senior middle hitter Aya Samataro of Lowell Catholic and senior libero Gabriella DiSalvo of Shawsheen.

All-Star 2 Picks were senior libero Yasmin Braga of Greater Lowell, sophomore setter Ellen McMahon of Lowell Catholic and junior setter Cade Marron of Shawsheen.

In the Lower Division, All-Star 1 selections were junior libero Casey Dubois of Innovation, senior outside hitter Gabriella Hardy of the Academy of Notre Dame and senior libero Cody Buckley of Nashoba Tech.

All-Star 2 Picks were junior outside hitter Emily Garcia of Innovation, sophomore outside hitter Elizabeth McKnelly and junior outside hitter Jocelyn Soly of Nashoba.