Cabrillo Women’s soccer repeats as conference champ; NorCal Playoffs await
Jennifer Limon scored off a corner kick from Elyanna Magdaleno in the 33rd minute, and the Cabrillo College Women’s soccer team edged fellow unbeaten San Francisco 1-0 to repeat as Coast Conference South Division Champion Friday night.
Limon’s fourth goal of the season helped the Seahawks (13-5-1, 9-0-0) secure an automatic berth to the upcoming NorCal Regional playoffs. CCSF (14-3-1, 8-1-0) entered as the No. 11 ranked team in the state.
NorCal and SoCal Regional seeding meetings take place Monday. Play-in games will be held Wednesday and the first round begins Saturday.
Goalie Jessica Zavala made five saves and the Seahawks recorded their ninth straight win by shutout.
Elvira Motuapuaka made six saves for the Rams.
Men’s soccer
Cabrillo 3, at Evergreen Valley 3: Oscar Herrera scored twice, but the Seahawks earned a frustrating draw in their regular-season finale Friday.
Cabrillo led 2-0 and 3-1. Herrera scored on a pass from Mark Gonzalez in the eighth minute, and Sebastian Lopez with his unassisted tally in the 43rd minute. Herrera’s second goal, assisted by Adrian Madueno Niebl, came in the 76th minute.
Evergreen Valley got on the board in the 65th minute and added tallies in the 88th and 90th minutes.
Cabrillo’s Christopher Jamrok and Evergreen Valley’s Andres Rosales each made five saves.
The Seahawks (9-4-6, 3-3-5) finished in fifth place in the Coast Conference’s North Division.
Men’s basketball
At Redlands 83, UC Santa Cruz 76: Zino Okah scored 17 points, but the Banana Slugs dropped their season opener Friday.
Avri Finch had 15 points and 10 rebounds for UCSC, and Tyler Kessinger also scored 15 points.
The Banana Slugs shot 36% (27 of 75) from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc (8 of 24). They outrebounded the Bulldogs 42-32, but had just 15 assists and committed 22 turnovers.
Nathaniel Johnson had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (1-1), who are coached by former UCSC Coach Eric Bridgeland.
UCSC (0-1) plays at Chapman (0-0) on Saturday at 7 pm
Surfing
US Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro: Santa Cruz’s Autumn Hays, Keanna Miller and Esme Brigham are set to compete at the World Surf League’s US Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro.
The Women’s Qualifying Series 3,000-point event began Friday at Jax Beach Pier in Jacksonville, Florida, and runs through Sunday.
