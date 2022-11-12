Cabrillo Women’s soccer repeats as conference champ; NorCal Playoffs await

Jennifer Limon scored off a corner kick from Elyanna Magdaleno in the 33rd minute, and the Cabrillo College Women’s soccer team edged fellow unbeaten San Francisco 1-0 to repeat as Coast Conference South Division Champion Friday night.

Limon’s fourth goal of the season helped the Seahawks (13-5-1, 9-0-0) secure an automatic berth to the upcoming NorCal Regional playoffs. CCSF (14-3-1, 8-1-0) entered as the No. 11 ranked team in the state.

NorCal and SoCal Regional seeding meetings take place Monday. Play-in games will be held Wednesday and the first round begins Saturday.

Goalie Jessica Zavala made five saves and the Seahawks recorded their ninth straight win by shutout.

Elvira Motuapuaka made six saves for the Rams.

Cabrillo College’s Chantal Aguirre, a Watsonville High alumna, defends against San Francisco’s Leslie Murillo during a soccer game at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos on Friday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College goalkeeper Jessica Zavala, a Watsonville High alumna, makes a save against San Francisco during a soccer game at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos on Friday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College’s Aubree Westjohn, an Aptos High alumna, collides with San Francisco’s Kaila Calma during a soccer game at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos on Friday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College’s Jennifer Limon celebrates her goal against City College of San Francisco during the teams’ Coast Conference soccer finale at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos on Friday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College’s Aubree Westjohn, an Aptos High alumna, dribbles downfield against visiting San Francisco during a soccer game at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos on Friday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College’s Caroline Sullivan tries to head the ball against San Francisco’s Iliana Sanchez during a Coast Conference soccer game at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos on Friday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College goalkeeper Jessica Zavala, a Watsonville High alumna, yells to her teammates after making a save against San Francisco at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos on Friday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College’s Madelyn Park, a Harbor High alumna, fights with San Francisco’s Leslie Murillo during a game at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos on Friday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College’s Yasmin Ortega, a Harbor High alumna, fights for the ball against San Francisco’s Leilani Jara during a Coast Conference soccer game at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos on Friday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College’s Madelyn Park, a Harbor High alumna, steals the ball against San Francisco’s Alexandra Arouxet Jara during a soccer game at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos on Friday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College’s Natalia Jimenez-Ortiz, a Pacific Collegiate alumna, fights for the ball against San Francisco’s Maleah Evans during a Coast Conference soccer game at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos on Friday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College’s Yasmin Ortega, a Harbor High alumna, fights for the ball against San Francisco’s Iliana Sanchez during a Coast Conference soccer game at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos on Friday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College’s Yohanna Limon chases down the ball against San Francisco’s Leslie Murillo during a soccer game at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos on Friday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College’s Aubree Westjohn, an Aptos High alumna, dribbles downfield against visiting San Francisco during a soccer game at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos on Friday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College’s Chantal Aguirre, a Watsonville High alumna, dribbles down the field against visiting San Francisco in the Coast Conference soccer finale at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos on Friday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College’s Yasmin Ortega, a Harbor High alumna, fights for the ball against San Francisco’s Iliana Sanchez during a Coast Conference soccer game at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos on Friday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College’s Madelyn Park, a Harbor High alumna, dribbles the ball against City College of San Francisco’s Grace Plessinger during a soccer game at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos on Friday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Cabrillo College’s Aubree Westjohn, an Aptos High alumna, fights for the ball against San Francisco’s Kaila Calma during a Coast Conference soccer game at Carl Conelly Stadium in Aptos on Friday. (Raul Ebio – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Men’s soccer

Cabrillo 3, at Evergreen Valley 3: Oscar Herrera scored twice, but the Seahawks earned a frustrating draw in their regular-season finale Friday.

Cabrillo led 2-0 and 3-1. Herrera scored on a pass from Mark Gonzalez in the eighth minute, and Sebastian Lopez with his unassisted tally in the 43rd minute. Herrera’s second goal, assisted by Adrian Madueno Niebl, came in the 76th minute.

Evergreen Valley got on the board in the 65th minute and added tallies in the 88th and 90th minutes.

Cabrillo’s Christopher Jamrok and Evergreen Valley’s Andres Rosales each made five saves.

The Seahawks (9-4-6, 3-3-5) finished in fifth place in the Coast Conference’s North Division.

Men’s basketball

At Redlands 83, UC Santa Cruz 76: Zino Okah scored 17 points, but the Banana Slugs dropped their season opener Friday.

Avri Finch had 15 points and 10 rebounds for UCSC, and Tyler Kessinger also scored 15 points.

The Banana Slugs shot 36% (27 of 75) from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc (8 of 24). They outrebounded the Bulldogs 42-32, but had just 15 assists and committed 22 turnovers.

Nathaniel Johnson had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (1-1), who are coached by former UCSC Coach Eric Bridgeland.

UCSC (0-1) plays at Chapman (0-0) on Saturday at 7 pm

Surfing

US Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro: Santa Cruz’s Autumn Hays, Keanna Miller and Esme Brigham are set to compete at the World Surf League’s US Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro.

The Women’s Qualifying Series 3,000-point event began Friday at Jax Beach Pier in Jacksonville, Florida, and runs through Sunday.

Reporting Scores

