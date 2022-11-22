Cabrillo Women’s basketball program takes year off – Santa Cruz Sentinel

APTOS – Cabrillo College’s Women’s basketball program is taking a season off.

Due to a variety of factors, the Seahawks did not have enough players to field a team during the 2022-23 school year. They’ve thus decided to focus on building for next season instead.

“It’s just this season,” Cabrillo Athletic Director Mark Ramsey said. “It’s not a suspension – they didn’t do anything wrong. We’ll be back in 2023-24.”

This school year is the second in the past three in which the Seahawks won’t be taking the court. Cabrillo also had to cancel its 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events leading Cabrillo to call off this season, to some degree, started during the pandemic: Last year’s Seahawks roster Featured a number of players who were freshmen in terms of Eligibility but sophomores academically, having already been in school for a year before playing their first game.

By the time this season rolled around, at least some of those players were ready to move on, according to Ramsey. Such players included twin guards Emma and Madison Stefanini, who graduated from Aptos High.

Two other players who would have been sophomores this season decided to redshirt this season and return next fall. One of those is Soquel grad Renee Parker, a guard who aims to play beyond the junior college level, according to Cabrillo Coach Sean Lynch.

“She would have been our only returning impact player,” Lynch said. “She wants to play for us next year and build a strong basketball foundation.”

Cabrillo also had two multi-sport athletes who played basketball last year decide to focus on other sports: Brooke Campbell decided to concentrate on softball, according to Ramsey, while the basketball season would have overlapped with Gianna Martella’s indoor and beach volleyball seasons.

“Between the time volleyball is done (in late fall) and beach volleyball starting in the spring, it’s a lot,” Ramsey said.

Perhaps the biggest contributing factor of all, though, was the retirement of former Coach John Wilson. Although the Seahawks struggled under Wilson last year, going 7-15 overall and 5-5 in Coast Conference South play, they had the team trending upward before the pandemic: The Seahawks won back-to-back conference titles and finished just short of a third in the three years before COVID-19 brought the community college sports world to a screeching halt.

“John Wilson brought Cabrillo College back to winning seasons,” Ramsey said. “He’s irreplaceable.”

Even if that weren’t the case, though, it would have taken a while to hire a new coach, the Athletic director said. That’s why Lynch – a Cabrillo alum who played for Santa Cruz High’s 2005 state championship team in basketball – didn’t arrive until the late summer.

Lynch was the head Women’s basketball Coach at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, an NCAA Division III school, for three years before the Pandemic hit. He then spent the 2020-21 season as a Graduate Assistant with the men’s program at Colorado Mesa University, a Division II school, before deciding to come home.

“I was looking all over for coaching jobs, and I happened to find one in my own backyard,” Lynch said. “I knew the area, and I went to Cabrillo (after high school). It was perfect timing and a perfect fit.”

Lynch managed to recruit some local players to Cabrillo soon after arriving. However, after several players decided not to play this season, he and Ramsey agreed to shut it down.

“It was disappointing, but also a great opportunity to build a really solid foundation for the future,” Lynch said. “This is actually really common at the community college level because there’s so much change that happens. It was really hard to gather a team in time for the season.

“The girls are disappointed, but at the same time, they understand the long-term vision. They’re focused on building.”

Lynch said his team will spend its extended offseason focused on player development and building a winning culture. The Coach did both well at Northern Vermont, where he guided the Hornets to the two best seasons in school history and developed the North Atlantic Conference’s 2018 Player of the Year and 2019 Rookie of the Year.

Ramsey was quick to praise the Cabrillo players who chose to stick around despite seeing their season called off.

“I applaud the team for staying together, the ones that are out there working towards competing next season,” the Athletic director said. “This is a one-year thing. We look forward to competing next season.”