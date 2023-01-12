Cabrillo, Lakewood Play To Scoreless Draw – The562.org

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club.

The defensive intensity that Cabrillo and Lakewood played with on Wednesday night proved why they’re both at the top of the Moore League boys’ soccer standings as the first round of league play comes to an end this week.

Cabrillo had the better of the ball in the first half while holding host Lakewood without a quality shot on goal, and then the Lancers adjusted well to hold the Jaguars without a good scoring chance in the second half. The resulting 0-0 draw kept the league standings the same as Cabrillo (11-2-2, 4-1-1) sits in first place and Lakewood (5-0-4, 2-0-3) is behind them with a game in hand.

“It was a tight game with two teams that came out to play,” Lakewood Coach Alex Diaz said. “We didn’t create a lot of chances, it was just a hard-fought game.”

“We are very similar teams, but we ended up playing their game,” Cabrillo Coach Pat Noyes said. “We should have been passing more and we ended up falling into going back and Forth with long ball chasing.”

Cabrillo was able to push with possession in the first half while outshooting Lakewood 4-0. Martin Robles Ruiz had two of those shots, the most dangerous one coming off a set piece in the early going, but none of them were on target. The best chance to score for the Jaguars came in the 21st minute off the foot of Victor Orozco, but it was cleared off the line by Lakewood defender Joel Bermudez Cadena.

“As a team we had to compact defensively to make sure they didn’t get shots on target even though they were pressing us,” Lakewood defender Jonathon Alvarez said.

“He’s been fantastic this whole year,” Diaz said of Alvarez. “He’s been on Varsity the last four years and he’s grown into a real leader and kept us organized and helped us finish the game off.”

Lakewood outshot Cabrillo 4-0 in the second half and the Lancers’ best chance to score came on a Breakaway in the 55th minute. Jonathan Romero’s shot from the top of the box was saved by Cabrillo goalkeeper Ezra Salcido, and Michael Gutierrez shot the rebound wide of the far post.

“We defended well as a team and tracked back but we lacked possession up top,” Cabrillo defender Joseph Ibarra said. “We know what we’re playing for so we always have that mentality. We know who we have and what we can do.”

The reaction from both teams after the draw also reflected where they are in their respective seasons.

“The boys aren’t (happy with the draw) but I am,” Diaz said. “But we’ll see everybody again in the second round. In the second round is where Champions are made. We’re just trying to fight and compete to get the best and they’re doing it.”

“I want (my team) to enjoy the fact that we’re sitting on 13 points right now,” Noyes said. “Often times 13-15 points get you into (the playoffs) automatically. We know we’re going to go for that. The second round is a chance to start again.”

Lakewood hosts Poly on Friday and Cabrillo is next in action against the Jackrabbits next Wednesday.