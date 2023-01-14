Cabrillo basketball drops second Heartbreaker in three days

Taray Winfrey scored 12 points for the Cabrllo College men’s basketball team in its heartbreaking, 83-80 loss to host San Jose City on Friday night.

The Jaguars, ranked No. 6 in NorCal by STLball.com, improved to 16-3 overall, 3-0 in the Coast Conference South Division.

Samy Buteau, Joe Rush and Marco Beverly each scored 10 points for the Seahawks (8-10, 0-3), who led at the half.

It was a tough week for the Seahawks, who lost to No. 12 Gavilan 70-67 in Gilroy on Wednesday.

Cabrillo hosts Hartnell (3-16, 1-2) in Aptos on Wednesday at 5 pm

Cabrillo College’s Joe Rush dunks against San Jose City in the teams’ Coast Conference South Division basketball game on Friday night in San Jose. (Brandon Vallance – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Women’s basketball

At UC Santa Cruz 85, Lincoln 48: Senior forward Amanda Inserra made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in the Banana Slugs’ win at the West Field House on Friday.

Senior guard/forward Ashley Kowack scored 13 points for UCSC. Senior forward Kaylee Murphy had 12 points and 12 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season and 45th of her career. Freshman guard Talysha Wilkerson scored 10 points.

Guard Lindsey Claude scored a game-high 26 points for the Oaklanders.

UCSC (11-4) plays at Cal Lutheran (9-4) in Thousand Oaks on Jan 21 at 2 pm

NBA G League

Sioux Falls 129, at Santa Cruz 110: DJ Stewart had 41 points and six rebounds to help the Skyforce sink the host Warriors in NBA G League action at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Friday night.

Guard Ryan Rollins, on assignment from Golden State, led the Warriors with 22 points off the bench. Center Jayce Johnson had 10 points and 15 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. Patrick Baldwin Jr., also on assignment from Golden State, added nine points and seven rebounds.

Mychal Mulder scored 21 points for the Skyforce (6-3), and teammate Jamaree Bouyea, a former star guard at Palma School in Salinas and University of San Francisco, had 19 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and three blocked shots.

The Warriors play the Memphis Hustle at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi on Tuesday and Wednesday, both featuring 5 pm starts

Girls basketball

San Lorenzo Valley 54, Aptos 48: Amelia Sizemore scored 19 points, and the Cougars beat the Mariners for the first time since 2008.

Lucy Lilienthal-Wynn scored 14 points for the Cougars (11-3, 2-0), and Hannah Morley scored 10 points.

Junior guard Laurel Southall made five 3-pointers for the Mariners (4-13, 1-3) and finished with 19 points. She was 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. Freshman Abby Sherwood contributed nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Mariners play San Mateo at the MLK Invitational in San Francisco on Monday.

The Cougars play at Soquel on Tuesday at 6 pm

At Santa Cruz 67, Soquel 34: The Cardinals remained unbeaten in the SCCAL with their win Friday.

The Cardinals held the Knights to 11 points in the first half.

The Knights’ Gianna Winterhalder scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half.

Soquel (8-7, 3-1) hosts SLV on Tuesday at 6 pm

Scotts Valley 38, Harbor 22: Senior forward Elana McGrew had 12 points and 10 rebounds to help the Falcons pick up their first SCCAL win Friday.

Brooklyn Williams chipped in with seven points for the Falcons (3-14, 1-2).

The Falcons play at Aptos on Tuesday at 6 pm

Boys basketball

At Aptos 57, SLV 36: Trevor Brady and Isaiah Ackerman each scored 16 points in the Mariners’ SCCAL win Friday.

Tosh Woods had eight points and seven rebounds for the Mariners (11-7, 3-1), who led 30-19 at the half.

Skylar Thayer scored 13 points to lead the Cougars.

Scotts Valley 63, at Harbor 50: The Falcons won their SCCAL road game Friday.

Miles Dix led Harbor with 15 points, and Matt Munro scored 14.

Boys soccer

At Harbor 2, Scotts Valley 1: Brandon Jimenez and Alexis Madrid scored for the Pirates in their SCCAL win Friday.

Javi Calles had an assist. Goalie Damian Escalante had two saves.

Harbor (9-1-1, 4-0-0) hosts Santa Cruz on Tuesday at 7 pm

At Aptos 3, SLV 0: The Cougars scored three goals in the final 10 minutes of their SCCAL win Friday.

Kaleb Plascencia’s cross to the box, directed at Eddie Alvarez in the 70th minute, ended up being an own-goal deflection off of SLV’s center back.

Luve Granstrom scored on a pass from Ben Baker in the 74th minute, and Alvarez scored in the 77th minute after he stole the ball from the Cougars’ keeper.

The Mariners (6-5-0, 1-1-0) host Scotts Valley on Tuesday at 7 pm

Girls soccer

At Harbor 0, Scotts Valley 0: Pirates goalkeeper Junior Amelia Schelhorse and Falcons goalie Junior Paige Bariteau recorded shutouts in the teams’ SCCAL draw Friday.

Pirates Coach Wes Bare said sophomore Becca Vaca, junior Olivia Chen and senior Hannah LoFranco anchored his team’s defense. “Keeping Scotts Valley senior Niaya Saimos off the scoreboard is always a challenge, she is a dynamic attacker,” he said.

On Tuesday at 5 pm, Scotts Valley (2-4-3, 0-1-1) heads to Aptos (6-3-1, 2-0-0) and Harbor (7-5-2, 1-1- 2) hosts Santa Cruz (6-1-1, 0-0-1).

