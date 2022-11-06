Cabinet of Curiosities’ Pickman’s Model and Embracing Art’s Dark Side

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for the “Pickman’s Model” Episode of Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.





Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities brings eight new terrifying Tales to Netflix for viewers to binge. Most of the episodes showcase otherworldly, ghoulish horrors while addressing real world societal problems. “Pickman’s Model” is no exception, with a lush set creating an early 1900s gothic atmosphere and central theme of art, the Episode is sure to satisfy. Based on the short story of the same name by HP Lovecraft and directed by Keith Thomasknown for The Vigil, the Episode has a strong foundation that does not falter throughout its progression of horror. It is truly Ben Barnes and Crispin Glover who bring this Lovecraft story to life, with haunting, visceral performances from both actors.

Was It All In His Head?

The tale follows William Thurber (Barnes), an accomplished art student, who meets the Odd yet alluring Richard Pickman (Glover). Pickman paints what no one else dares paint: human suffering in morbidly intricate detail. Thurber is drawn in by the Darkness of Pickman’s art at first, but rapidly descends into Madness after viewing the Hellish paintings. The mere sight of them seems to conjure hallucinations, dreadful thoughts, physical illness, and painfully realistic nightmares. The audience is left wondering, is this all in Thurber’s head? Or do these paintings hold a certain real, tangible evil?

After a time jump several years later, Thurber has started a family and Pickman and his dreadful art seem to be in the past. This shatters upon Pickman’s sudden arrival back into Thurber’s life, and the dark insanity from before is infinitely worse. Pickman, Desperate for Thurber’s friendship and artistic critique, is relentless. While the audience may view this creeping, old man as a villain opposed to the handsome Thurber, Pickman’s character does not carry any malice.

Throughout the episode, most artists, professors, and critics are disgusted by Pickman’s art. Pickman takes no offense however, and just shrugs it off, claiming they were “the wrong audience for my work.” It isn’t until Thurber takes an interest, approaching Pickman first, that this dark art seems to take on physical life and gain an audience. However, no one but Thurber has such visceral reactions to the paintings. Even after the time jump, people aren’t bothered to the degree of insanity that Thurber is by Pickman’s art. So why is William Thurber so haunted by Richard Pickman’s paintings?

While there are literal, paranormal monsters in this episode, arguably the most impactful demons are inner ones. The sequence where Thurber confronts Pickman in the basement of his house, ultimately shooting him, reveals the underlying metaphor woven throughout the episode. Thurber was never battling against Paranormal Creatures and witchcraft. His family was never in danger of Pickman or his art. Thurber’s true struggle was the inability to confront the Darkness that inherently comes with living, which, in a way, was his own personal demon.

From the beginning, Thurber is a Charming character, a Prodigy in art, and well liked among peers. When Pickman is introduced, Thurber is interested, but ultimately afraid of such a drastic change to the delicate world he has created for himself. Pickman’s art is a representation of human suffering, a concept Thurber seems to have trouble accepting, although he does recognize its importance. He just doesn’t want this negativity in his life, he feels threatened by it, and subsequently by Pickman. He constantly shuns any type of darkness, and this is not limited to Pickman’s art. He is disgusted when his wife recalls having a Séance with friends back in college, angry at his friends for taking an interest in Darker themed art, and creates a protective Bubble around his son to avoid exposure to such blackness.

When Thurber’s wife confronts him about his erratic behavior, he tells her: “I have always tried to look for the Joy and the beauty in everything. But around this man and his work… the Darkness has a way of catching me.” His wife replies very calmly and a bit sadly, “Life can’t always be beautiful.” Thurber tried so hard to ignore the fact that life couldn’t always be beautiful, to shield himself and his family from darkness. He was in denial of the true nature of living. Pickman, however, was not. They drew suffering because they knew that life in itself was to suffer. He tells Thurber his paintings: “don’t come from my head. They come from my life.” While he is literally referring to the actual demons in the episode, he is also telling Thurber that he does truly paint what he sees, which happens to be a very sad, dark world. However, in doing this Pickman is able to turn that Darkness into art and contain it. The Darkness doesn’t rule him, they rule it.

The Consequences of Denial

Pickman was ultimately trying to help Thurber do the same, to turn his inner demons and the suffering of the world into art, so that he wouldn’t have to be consumed by darkness. Thurber never understood this, mistaking Pickman for an evil, malicious man intent on harming his family. By Killing Pickman and setting fire to his paintings, Thurber’s goal of protecting his family backfired. Instead of containing life’s darkness, he let it consume his family. He Freed Pickman’s demons, and this results in his family’s demise perfectly mimicking one of the very paintings he was so afraid of. They made his fear reality.

“Pickman’s Model” is a deep dive into the inherent Darkness of being human and the consequences of not embracing that as a part of life. Pickman represents someone who has conquered his inner demons by turning them into art. Thurber represents someone who runs from them, Refusing to face them. This costs him everything in the end, as life can’t always be beautiful. By trying to deny the Darker side of life, Thurber lets it fester until it devours him and his family. This Episode is a warning tale, reminding its audience that life’s Darkness isn’t a being to be ignored, but tamed. Then and only then will one be able to truly live, both in light and in darkness.