Cabecita to Cruz Azul, Fernando Ortiz gives the best news to La Máquina in Copa Sky

Jonathan Rodriguez and Club America

December 16, 2022, 20:08 hs

Surprisingly, Jonathan Rodriguez’s future could be far from Club America. A possible return to Cruz Azul is beginning to be strongly rumored and Coach Fernando Ortiz has already been categorical and blunt about what he expects from the team for this season and it seems that the Uruguayan will not be able to fulfill it for the moment.

Jonathan Rodriguez was one of the sensations of Mexican soccer at Cruz Azul. The player has certainly marked a before and after in the cementero team and now they could give a new direction to his career after his recent tensions with the Club America team.

In the preseason for the Clausura 2023, Fernando Ortiz has opted to give the player surprisingly few minutes. In addition, he appears to have already identified Alejandro Zendejas and Roger Martinez as his permanent wingers for this season. Therefore, Rodriguez has a big problem ahead of him.

Will Cruz Azul be able to get Rodriguez back?

It is very important for the Cementero team to be able to close an attacking element for this season. Therefore, the option of Jonathan Rodriguez is certainly an attractive one for the team. Cruz Azul has not yet presented a convincing offer to settle his departure.