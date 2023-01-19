Cabaret show raising money for Performing arts students

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – A group of performers have created a show that will help benefit the future of live performances in Fishersville.

The six people in the group are organizing and directing Songs from the Stage, their upcoming Cabaret show.

“We’re just all people who have been involved with Theater in the community in some capacity, and decided to come together,” Daniel Burrow said.

They’re raising money for performing arts students to attend summer programs.

“We know firsthand how important arts education is for performing artists and summer enrichment programs, especially, because you have certain opportunities during the school year,” Music Director Jennifer Kirkland said.

The performers know that budgeting for high school arts can be taken away and want to help the younger performers.

“We’ve all been young performers ourselves, and so to be able to offer this opportunity to others to sort of pass the Torch and give somebody else an opportunity to feel what I felt what Performing does for me,” Sandi Belcher said.

The show will be on Friday and Saturday, January 27-28th at 7:30 pm. It will take place at Barren Ridge Vineyards in Fishersville. Tickets are $35 each.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.