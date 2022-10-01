CAAC Blue tri-champs lead Gold Cup field

The Okemos boys soccer team finished last fall unbeaten while capturing a Division 1 state championship.

The Wolves head into the stretch run of the season unbeaten once again.

And that success has Division No. 5-ranked Okemos leading the field for the upcoming CAAC Gold Cup as the top seed.

The Wolves, who are the defending Gold Cup champion, are 11-0-4 and finished in a three-way tie atop the CAAC Blue standings with East Lansing and Division 2 No. 13 DeWitt.

East Lansing, which shared the CAAC Blue title with Okemos for a second straight season, is the No. 2 seed for the Gold Cup. The Trojans were the Gold Cup runner-up last season.

DeWitt, which claimed a share of its first league title since 2015, is the No. 3 seeds Williamston is the No. 4 seed for the Gold Cup and finished as the CAAC Red champion.

Okemos will host Williamston and DeWitt will host East Lansing in 7 pm semifinal matchups Tuesday. The final will take place Thursday.

The Silver Cup bracket features CAAC White Champion Eaton Rapids as the top seed, followed by Grand Ledge, Ionia and Mason.

Holt leads the Bronze Cup as the top seed and hosts Holt in its opener. St. John’s is the No. 2 seed and will face Everett.

The Copper Cup is led by top seed Haslett, who will face Charlotte. Waverly will host Portland in the other matchup.

CAAC CUP

See the opening matchups for each tier of the CAAC Cup.

GOLD CUP

Tuesday’s games

Well. 4 Williamston at No. 1 Okemos, 7 p.m

Well. 3 DeWitt at No. 2 East Lansing, 7 p.m

SILVER CUP

Monday’s games

Well. 4 Mason at No. 1 Eaton Rapids, 6:30 p.m

Well. 3 Ionia at No. 2 Grand Ledge, 7 p.m

BRONZE CUP

Tuesday’s games

Well. 4 Lansing Catholic at No. 1 Holt, 7 p.m

Well. 3 Everett at No. 2 St. Johns, 4 p.m

COPPER CUP

Monday’s games

Well. 4 Charlotte at No. 1 Haslett

Well. 3 Portland at No. 2 Waverly