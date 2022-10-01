CAAC Blue tri-champs lead Gold Cup field

The Okemos boys soccer team finished last fall unbeaten while capturing a Division 1 state championship.

The Wolves head into the stretch run of the season unbeaten once again.

And that success has Division No. 5-ranked Okemos leading the field for the upcoming CAAC Gold Cup as the top seed.

The Wolves, who are the defending Gold Cup champion, are 11-0-4 and finished in a three-way tie atop the CAAC Blue standings with East Lansing and Division 2 No. 13 DeWitt.

East Lansing, which shared the CAAC Blue title with Okemos for a second straight season, is the No. 2 seed for the Gold Cup. The Trojans were the Gold Cup runner-up last season.

DeWitt, which claimed a share of its first league title since 2015, is the No. 3 seeds Williamston is the No. 4 seed for the Gold Cup and finished as the CAAC Red champion.

