CAA Announces CBS Sports Network Schedule for Men’s Basketball

ELON, NC – The Colonial Athletic Association has announced its games that will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network throughout the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 12 with the Elon University men’s basketball team being Featured at least once on the slate.

The announcement comes as a collection of 15 conference matchups featuring all 13 members and the 2023 Jersey Mike’s CAA Championship semifinals and final will be available to a national television audience. Additionally, one of the six games on February 25 will be selected as a “wild card” game to give CAA and college basketball fans the best matchup possible on national television on the final Saturday of the regular season.

The Phoenix will appear on the CBS Sports Network on Monday, Feb. 13 as the maroon and gold hosts CAA newcomer Hampton at Schar Center with tip-off scheduled for 9 pm This season will be the first that Elon and Hampton will face each other on the basketball hardwood.

The Jersey Mike’s Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Championship Returns to the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC, in March, and the semifinals and final will be carried on CBS Sports Network on March 6 and 7.

A reminder that season tickets are now on sale. General season tickets are on sale for $170. For more ticket information, visit ElonTickets.com or call the Elon Ticket Office at (336) 278-6750.

CAA Men’s Basketball on CBS Sports Network – 2022-23 Schedule (ALL TIMES ET)

Wednesday, Dec. 28 UNCW at Monmouth 5 p.m Thursday, Dec. 29 Hofstra at Delaware 7 p.m Saturday, Dec. 31 Stony Brook at Northeastern 12 p.m Wednesday, Jan. 4 Charleston at North Carolina A&T 5 p.m Thursday, Jan. 5 Drexel at Towson 7 p.m Saturday, Jan. 7 Delaware at Charleston 5 p.m Thursday, Jan. 12 Drexel at Stony Brook 7 p.m Saturday, Jan. 14 Monmouth at Towson 3 p.m Saturday, Jan. 14 William & Mary at UNCW 5 p.m Thursday, Jan. 19 UNCW at Hofstra 7 p.m Saturday, Jan. 28 Northeastern at Delaware 12 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 8 Hofstra at Northeastern 6 p.m Monday, Feb. 13 Hampton at Elon 9 p.m Thursday, Feb. 23 Towson at Charleston 7 p.m Saturday, Feb. 25 CAA Wild Card Selection 12 p.m Monday, March 6 CAA Championship Semifinal #1 6 p.m Monday, March 6 CAA Championship Semifinal #2 8:30 p.m Tuesday, March 7 CAA Championship Final 7 p.m

