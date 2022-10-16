CAA Announces 18-Game Men’s Basketball Television Package On CBS Sports Network, Including CAA Championship Semifinals And Final



RICHMOND, Va. (Oct. 12, 2022) – The Colonial Athletic Association will play 18 men’s basketball games on CBS Sports Network during the 2022-23 season, as a collection of 15 regular season conference matchups featuring all 13 CAA members and the 2023 Jersey Mike’s CAA Championship semifinals and final will be available to a national television audience.

Conference play in the CAA begins Wednesday, Dec. 28, and CBS Sports Network will carry a Matchup between conference newcomer Monmouth and CAA Regular Season Co-Champion UNCW on the Jersey Shore. It will be the first of three games in four days on CBS Sports Network, as the Seahawks and Hawks will be followed by CAA Champion Delaware hosting Hofstra (Dec. 29) and new conference member Stony Brook visiting Northeastern (Dec. 31).

The first of eight CAA matchups on CBS Sports Network in January includes another stretch of three games in four days on the network. Charleston will visit North Carolina A&T (Jan. 4) and Drexel takes a trip to CAA Regular Season Co-Champion Towson (Jan. 5) before Charleston hosts Delaware (Jan. 7). Stony Brook will take on Drexel (Jan. 12) prior to a Saturday doubleheader on January 14, as UNCW welcomes William & Mary to Trask Coliseum and Towson hosts Monmouth.

The January schedule on CBS Sports Network will wrap up with Hofstra hosting UNCW (Jan. 19) in a rematch of a thriller on the network in last February’s Hempstead meeting and Delaware hosting Northeastern (Jan. 28).

The February Slate will tip off at Matthews Arena in a rematch of the 2020 CAA Championship between Hofstra and Northeastern before Elon hosts Hampton in a late-night Monday Clash (Feb. 13) and Towson visits Charleston (Feb. 23). One of the six games on February 25 will be selected as a “wild card” game to give CAA and college basketball fans the best matchup possible on national television on the final Saturday of the regular season.

The Jersey Mike’s Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Championship Returns to the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC, in March, and the semifinals and final will be carried on CBS Sports Network on March 6 and 7.

CAA Men’s Basketball on CBS Sports Network – 2022-23 Schedule (ALL TIMES ET)

Wednesday, Dec. 28 UNCW at Monmouth 5 p.m Thursday, Dec. 29 Hofstra at Delaware 7 p.m Saturday, Dec. 31 Stony Brook at Northeastern 12 p.m Wednesday, Jan. 4 Charleston at North Carolina A&T 5 p.m Thursday, Jan. 5 Drexel at Towson 7 p.m Saturday, Jan. 7 Delaware at Charleston 5 p.m Thursday, Jan. 12 Drexel at Stony Brook 7 p.m Saturday, Jan. 14 Monmouth at Towson 3 p.m Saturday, Jan. 14 William & Mary at UNCW 5 p.m Thursday, Jan. 19 UNCW at Hofstra 7 p.m Saturday, Jan. 28 Northeastern at Delaware 12 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 8 Hofstra at Northeastern 6 p.m Monday, Feb. 13 Hampton at Elon 9 p.m Thursday, Feb. 23 Towson at Charleston 7 p.m Saturday, Feb. 25 CAA Wild Card Selection 12 p.m Monday, March 6 CAA Championship Semifinal #1 6 p.m Monday, March 6 CAA Championship Semifinal #2 8:30 p.m Tuesday, March 7 CAA Championship Final 7 p.m

