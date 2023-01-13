C Vijayakumar: HCL Tech goal is to get to at least a 10% year-on-year growth in bookings: C Vijayakumar

“But as we move forward, we see two broad themes like everyone in the industry is also seeing. one is cloud adoption and digital transformation,” saysFirst of all we delivered a very strong quarter, strong performance across all metrics — revenue growth, margin expansion, strong booking growth, net addition, lowering attrition — so on all metrics, we delivered exceptionally well. It is a quarter of a great execution and we are very happy about that. Now, with respect to the guidance and the expected growth rates, I do not think it is a decline. We expect it to grow quite well and product business will moderate. There is a huge uptick in this quarter. So Q4 is a seasonally weak quarter for the product business so that will moderate in Q4.

Let me scratch that point further with respect to the margin as well because your margin guidance has also been narrowed to 18% to 18.5% and then the ask rate for Q4 becomes a decline of 200 basis points to a flat rate. Apart from the fact that there was actually furlough impact in Q3 plus there was some wage hike component as well, what is that you are worried about in Q4 that might impact the margins negatively as well?

Prateek Aggarwal: It is the same factor that affects the top line. I mean, in the software products, in the software business, the incremental 100 million that I talked about, a lot of it, maybe 80% of it or thereabouts, flows down to the bottom line a bit as well. So that won’t be there next quarter.

So that is the reason we are Publishing the services P&L, EBIT as well. There are two segments within that and the services number we publish as well. So that has grown from 17.6% last quarter to 17.7% this quarter and that is after absorbing a wage increase of 70 basis points.

So actually without wage increment it improved by 80 basis points. So that is the way to track the services business which is close to 90% of our overall company revenues and that hopefully should keep improving.

But the software business cannot continue with the 32.6% that they declared this quarter, which was a 1% increase on a year-on-year basis with the same seasonality in December 21, quarter last year. So that has also grown 1% but you can go back to the March quarter software numbers of last year and see it was not anywhere near 32%.

Let me talk to you about the entire demand environment. You had earlier called out some weakness in BFSI, retail as well as high tech. How are you seeing things on the ground at the moment with respect to how the demand environment is shaping up in all of these verticals now?

C Vijayakumar: We need to look at this as some immediate kind of challenge and then what is the Outlook from a mid- to long-term perspective.

I think being the end of the year, there is some seasonality so that is why we called out a few sectors which had prior furloughs so that was the commentary. But as we move forward, we see two broad themes like everyone in the industry is also seeing. one is cloud adoption and digital transformation.

There is one set of opportunities which is very strong and which continues to be strong across multiple verticals. The second set of opportunities is really driven around more automation and higher levels of efficiency. What the industry calls as a cost takeout opportunities. So, there we see a number of opportunities which are in the early stages in our pipeline and some of that will start maturing in this quarter and result will be seen in conversions in the first half of FY24.

So, if I were to characterize it — little bit moderation in discretionary spend is happening in the industry but I think there is even bigger opportunity on vendor consolidation, cloud migration and more efficiency led opportunities.

I think the overall outlook for the industry, as I said, mid to long term, continues to be very strong. There can be one or two Quarters where when there is a moderation in the discretionary spend, you will need to do a little bit more bookings to really kind of offset that moderation and that is what we are all working on.

You are saying that there is maybe a bit of a moderation in discretionary while there is more opportunity when it comes to vendor consolidation optimization etc so on a net-net basis what should we expect with respect to the deal wins going forward, would it continue to be in the 2-2.5 billion dollar range per quarter?

C Vijayakumar: Yes, I think, as I mentioned in yesterday’s call our goal is to get to at least a 10% year-on-year growth in the bookings so that is really what we are working on and which means we are already running at 2.3- 2.4 and with a little more opportunities on the horizon that should inch up as we move forward.

Let me talk to you about the cost side of things with respect to the margin, a big jump this time around and you did call out how the seasonality will come into Q4 but with respect to subcontracting costs, travel costs etc do you think they have Normalized or there is still some pressure that you can expect with respect to let us say travel cost normalization post Covid?

Prateek Aggarwal: I think there is a little bit more to come because this quarter while travel costs did not increase sequentially as December is a lean month in terms of business activity, there will be a little more uptick on travel and some of the savings that we had during Covid, will come back.

So I think there is a little bit more to come, but I think the biggest levers for our profit improvement to get back to the pre-Covid levels will be to continue focusing on realization. We have increased the prices from the 1st of last year which is almost now 12 months and the fresher absorption we expect to hire a similar number of freshers in the next financial year so that is going very well.

Then of course there are some more levers like better utilization, more Automation and managed services opportunities so all of that will generally reflect positively for the margin trajectory as we move forward.

Is buyback something which is on the mind and on the cards or is it going to be a special dividend?

Prateek Aggarwal: We have been very steadily paying 10 rupees per quarter on the trot and with our last 12 months EPS at 53.36 we are already running at minimum 75% that we committed to and given that we are doing it so steadily every quarter, the buyback kind of a Spike typically is not called for. We always obviously never say no kind of a thing but we are paying out pretty much 75% or more every quarter on the trot.

Also wanted your take regarding pricing. CVK did point out that realization has improved in the last year and in the month of January you had increased the price card as well. Is there any increase which is likely this year in the month of January as well and with respect to the new deal wins which are coming especially on the vendor consolidation?

Prateek Aggarwal: As of now, we continue to gain on the price realization, we gained about 100 bps last quarter meaning September quarter and this quarter December quarter as well gained about 30 bps plus.

So that continues that is more probably because of the composition of the newer deals becoming higher every quarter.

Plus, some benefits we are able to get during the quarter as well. So both the factors are delivering that and we continue to hope to work and get more of that every quarter.

Regarding the vendor consolidation deals most of them are more in the preliminary stages right now, we will have to wait and see where that gets us. Whatever we have got so far the mega deal that we announced last quarter and whatever deals 2.35 billion we have announced this quarter have all been at good rates, I do not see any issue.

