BYU’s George sets big goal for shoe drive in 2022 | News, Sports, Jobs

As more and more college athletes focus on name, image and likeness financial opportunities, BYU’s Gideon George continues to think of others.

While playing basketball in junior college nearly four years ago, George started to collect used athletic shoes to send back to youth in his native Nigeria. Last year, George teamed his George Helping Hands Foundation with TimeOut4Africa, The BYU Black Student Union and Global Supply Chain Association to organize a shoe drive. The group collected 6,000 pairs of shoes that were shipped to Nigeria to be distributed at sports camps and to those in need.

George has set a goal of collecting 10,000 pairs of shoes this year.

“If we get to 10,000, we change 10,000 lives in Nigeria, so that’s a good thing,” the 6-foot-6 junior forward said. “Cougar Nation really showed out really big last year. Why not go massive? I know that people really care about saving kids in Nigeria and trying to change the world. I just want to thank everyone who donated last year and who is going to help us this year. I’m really grateful for that.”

The big push started when the GSCA saw a “Deep Blue” segment on BYUtv about George and the shoe donations he made while playing at New Mexico Junior College. The GSCA knew they had the expertise to tackle the collection and shipping of donated shoes. George and the BYU Black Student Union oversee shoe collections on campus. The Scott and Carmen Moscrip Endowment paid for shipping and the shoes were sent to Minna, Nigeria.

“Last year was really big,” George said. “I didn’t expect that. We handed out Flyers at a BYU football game last year and no one really did anything. Then when BYU basketball got involved with the Athletic program they really showed a lot of support. I’m really grateful for that. We’re trying to change people’s lives in Nigeria. People are buying clothes and people are doing good. They are donating shoes and giving back to people they haven’t seen before. What I feel here is that people want to make the world a better place.”

George and his partners are asking for new or lightly used sneakers in all sizes, specifically sports shoes. There will be collections at the Marriott Center before and after three BYU basketball games: Saturday’s Women’s contest against Utah from 3-5:30 pm, a Thursday (Dec. 15) men’s game against Western Oregon from 5-7:30 pm and a Saturday (Dec. 17) men’s game against Utah from 2-4:30 pm.

George wasn’t able to travel to see them shoes delivered last year but was still able to experience the distribution through photos.

“Just seeing the pictures, seeing the smiles on the faces of the kids, you just want to do more,” George said. “Just a pair of shoes can change someone’s life in a big way. I can imagine that because I was in those kids place back home in Nigeria. I know the Joy that they felt. I got shoes and I was so excited to show my mom because I wanted to walk to church and stuff like that. So just seeing the Joy in their faces keeps me motivated to do more for them.”

SCOUTING REPORT

Deep into a horrendous shooting slump (11 of 59, 19% from the 3-point line vs. South Dakota and Utah Valley) and a two-game losing streak, the Cougars’ road becomes even more difficult on Saturday when they face No. 21 Creighton (6-3) at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, part of the four-game Jack Jones Hoopfest.

The Bluejays started the season 6-0, reached the final of the Maui Invitational and rose to the No. 10 national ranking. They’ve lost three straight games to No. 14 Arizona (81-79), No. 2 Texas (72-67) and in-state rival Nebraska (63-53).

Last year, BYU and Creighton met at the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota and the final score — an 83-71 win for the Bluejays — doesn’t indicate the level of dominance in the game. Creighton led by 18 at Halftime and by as many as 21 points in the second half before some hot shooting by Alex Barcello (28 points) made the score look more respectable.

Ryan Hawkins, who has graduated, led the Bluejays with 25 points but the real difference maker was 7-1 Ryan Kalkbrenner, who was 6 of 7 from the field and scored 14 points to go along with nine rebounds and five blocks. He returns in 2022-23 and leads Creighton with 15.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 76% from the field. Greg McDermott has plenty of other options as well with point guard Ryan Nembhard (12.4 points, 5.6 assists per game), power forward Baylor Scheierman (11.9 points, 9.7 rebounds per game), shooting guard Trey Alexander (11.3 points per game) and wing Arthur Kaluma (11.3).

BYU’s best Perimeter defender most experienced player Spencer Johnson missed his fourth straight game due to a knee injury and isn’t expected back for Saturday.

Southern Utah faces Cal State Fullerton at 5 pm MT to open the Jack Jones Hoopfest, followed by BYU-Creighton. The nightcap is Utah State vs. Loyola Marymount at 10:30 pm MT.

On Saturday, Creighton and Arizona State meet at 7 pm MT.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Jack Jones Hoopfest

BYU (5-5) vs. No. 21 Creighton (6-3)

Saturday, 8 pm MT

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas

TV: FS1

Radio: Sirius XM 143/BYU Radio.org/BYU Radio app/KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Live stats: byucougars.com

The Word: BYU leads the overall series with Creighton 7-4. … The two teams have split the past four meetings. … Creighton reached the final of the Maui Invitational and No. 10 in the ranking before a three-game losing streak against No. 14 Arizona, No. 2 Texas and in-state rival Nebraska. … BYU took an early 11-point lead against Utah Valley on Wednesday (25-14) but was outscored 61-35 the rest of the way in a 75-60 loss. … The George Helping Hands Foundation will be collecting new and gently used Athletic shoes to Donate to children in Nigeria at the next three BYU home basketball games.

