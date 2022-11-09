BYU Women’s Volleyball Set To Host ‘Eat & Greet’ With Fans

PROVO, Utah – The BYU Women’s Volleyball team will host an “Eat & Greet” on Thursday, November 10. It’s taking place in the time slot that would have been the WCC match against Pacific that the Tigers forfeited.

The “Eat & Greet” will take place at JCW’s in Provo, which is located at 396 West 2230 North.

“In lieu of Thursday’s game, from 6-7:30 at JCW’s come and meet the team, take pictures with players, and get some autographs (posters provided). Anyone who comes from 6-7:30 pm and Mentions the volleyball team will get 10% off their order,” wrote the BYU Women’s Volleyball Instagram account.

Official Statement From BYU On Pacific Forfeit

“The University of the Pacific’s decision to forfeit this week’s Women’s volleyball match is unwarranted and deeply disappointing. Following the Aug. 26 allegation, BYU conducted an extensive review and found no evidence to corroborate this allegation. As we have stated previously, BYU will not tolerate any conduct that would make a student-athlete feel unsafe in our Athletic environments. It is unfortunate that Pacific would make a decision that perpetuates the very challenge we are working to heal in our polarized society,” the statement began.

“BYU continues to provide one of the best environments in college volleyball. The most storied programs in volleyball, both Women’s and Men’s, have competed for decades on our campus and expressed appreciation for their experience at BYU. We have hosted the NCAA Women’s Tournament for the past seven years in a row.

“We recognize the real challenges of racism in our society, and we reiterate our strong belief that the solution is to work together in addressing these issues and not to separate from one another. We regret that Pacific elected not to work with us in addressing their concerns,” the statement finished.

Statement From Pacific Regarding BYU Forfeit

Pacific provided KSL Sports with the following statement regarding the decision to forfeit the volleyball match.

“The volleyball team has decided not to play the November 10 game at Brigham Young University. The team expressed concerns following reports of racist and hostile comments during an August 26 match. Pacific stands with our student-athlete,” the statement read.

RELATED: BYU Finds No Evidence Supporting Alleged Slur During Volleyball Game Against Duke

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com

